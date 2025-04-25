Shannon Sharpe Faces $50M Lawsuit Over Second Assault Accusation—Anonymous Woman Claims He Used Threats to Silence Her

A second woman after Shannon Sharpe’s former girlfriend Michele Bundy Evans has alleged that the NFL star had raped her when she tried to end their relationship last year. The woman has not revealed her real name and has filed a $50 million lawsuit under the alias of Jane Doe.

According to her legal documents, Sharpe relentlessly pursued her after they met at a Los Angeles gym in January 2023. The woman was 20 years old during that time and also mentioned that Sharpe repeatedly asked her to visit his Beverly Glen mansion. Eventually the two got into a consensual relationship.

However, Jane Doe has accused Sharpe of being “controlling” and also mentioned that she was consistently verbally abused by him the whole time they were in a relationship. In her lawsuit, she further mentioned, “He demanded complete control over her time and body, expecting her to be at his house on his schedule, at his command, whenever he called.”

Sharpe has, however, denied these allegations and his legal team has said that this lawsuit is “an egregious attempt at blackmail.” His attorney, Lanny Davis, added, “The lawsuit is a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations—and it will not succeed. He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court. He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on the facts and the law.”

Besides this lawsuit by Jane Doe, Sharpe has previously been accused by his former girlfriend, Michele Bundy Evans of sexual assault . She also had filed a restraining order against him, which she had to later drop. Talking about what Sharpe did to her Evans mentioned in her court documents that during an argument in September 2010 when she accused Sharpe of cheating on her, he “proceeded to forcefully subdue me, compelling me to my knees and subsequently engaging in non-consensual oral penetration.”

She further added, “Despite my protests, he persisted in this violation. Consumed by fear and the perplexing nature of his actions, I harbored a deep-seated apprehension that resistance would precipitate further detrimental outcomes.”

The document also mentioned, “Thereafter, Shannon’s coercion escalated as he maneuvered me onto the bed and achieved non-consensual vaginal penetration, all the while proclaiming his intent to ‘Make it so no other man would want me.’ I was bereft of understanding as to his meaning, yet acutely aware that my voiced dissent had been wantonly disregarded.”

While this incident was already traumatizing enough, the aftermath was even worse as Evans said that Sharpe had threatened to ruin her if she ever talked about this to anyone. She said, “He levied threats of ruin, declaring that any attempt on my part to disclose his transgressions would be met with a comprehensive campaign to ‘use everyone I know to destroy you.’ Given Shannon’s extensive acquaintances, the gravity of this threat loomed large, engendering an intensified state of fear within me.”

She further added, “In response to his unrelenting harassment, which persisted even during my hours of employment, I sought and obtained judicial relief in the form of a protective order.” After this she filed the restraining order that alleged “He repeatedly calls and threatens her life. Places her under surveillance and calls to say he is watching her.”

Following the filing of the restraining order, Sharpe had stepped away from being a TV analyst with CBS Sports as he said, “I have decided to step aside from the NFL Today until this matter is resolved.” However, Evans had to drop the lawsuit as someone came to her flat and threatened her in front of her child.

With another woman accusing Sharpe of something similarly heinous as Evans’ allegation, it now remains to be seen what consequences he faces.