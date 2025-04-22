Young Parents Assault Their 2-Months Old Daughter, Cops Reveal How They Planned It Before Her Birth!

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of child assault. Reader discretion is advised.

In a shocking turn of events, Wisconsin couple Skyler Klassen and Madison Bishop, aged 22 and 21 years respectively, are facing criminal charges that allege that the man sexually assaulted Madison’s 2 months old infant daughter, and she had even planned the assault along with Skyler before the baby’s birth.

Skyler Klassen was arrested on April 9, 2025 after Madison Police Department’s officers found child s—x abuse materials on his phone as PEOPLE obtained a criminal complaint that mentioned the same. The complaint also mentioned that during his arrest, Skyler already had an active warrant out against him in Nevada on charges of child sexual abuse.

Police also reported that Skyler admitted to sexually abusing the two-month-old infant. His phone also contained pictures of the child’s genitalia and a video showing digitally penetrating her. According to the police, the child was assaulted on April 7.

PEOPLE further reported, “During the search of his phone, police allege they also discovered graphic text messages between him and the baby’s mother, indicating that they planned to sexually assault the child before she was born, the complaint states.”

Channel 3000 also reported on the same and mentioned, “The messages, which are too disturbing to fully publish online, are dated as far back as Jan. 3, 2025. In one exchange, Bishop allegedly told Klassen she wanted to ‘teach our girls how to be good toys.’”

As per the report obtained by PEOPLE, the couple often discussed what they would do to Madison’s daughter sexually once she was born, and they also exchanged other child sexual abuse materials. Following Skyler’s arrest, Madison was arrested on April 15, 2025.

She has been charged on the grounds of failure to protect a child and first-degree child sexual assault. According to PEOPLE, “As for Klassen, he faces four counts of sexual exploitation of a child, four counts of possession of child sex abuse material, one count of first-degree sexual assault, and one count of incest.”

The media outlet had also reached out to Dane County District Attorney’s Office regarding the case and was told, “DA Ozanne is ethically prohibited from commenting as this is an open investigation/prosecution.” It is also not clear whether the accused couple have entered any plea as their defense attorney remained unavailable when contacted by the news portal. It is, however, known that Madison’s primary hearing is on April 30, 2025, and Skyler’s primary hearing has been waived off.