Shanna Moakler Defends Daughter Alabama Barker by Taking a Stand Against Grammar Trolls

American model, actress, and reality television star Shanna Moakler recently defended her daughter, Alabama Barker, against online bullies who criticized the teenager for her grammar. After seeing her daughter receive unwarranted criticism, Moakler resorted to the comment section of the post to voice her unwavering support for Barker.

On June 18, Barker posted a new series of images on her Instagram account. Another uproar was ignited on social media when she was seen in a cropped, all-black ensemble. Rather than complimenting the star's looks, several mocked the 17-year-old's language. Moakler stood up in the comments section to criticize the trolls and display her support for her daughter.

Barker posted a series of images on Instagram with the caption: "Tell me you proud of me." The 17-year-old superstar was spotted in a body-hugging black ensemble. She chose to leave the chain unzipped on the top of the dress to add the cut-out effect.

When she requested affirmation in her caption, her father, Blink-182 musician Travis Barker responded with "I'm proud of you and I love you." Moakler later said in the comment section, "Beautiful girl." An internet user trolled Alabama beneath Moakler's comment, writing, "Can you please, for the love of God, teach her some grammar?" Another user responded with two laughing emojis. Moakler wasted no time in responding to the haters. "You don't have to follow her," she said.

Another user wrote, "You two had beautiful children together. Comments. Every older teen goes through this phase. They are so mean. She is stunning. Looks sooo much like you." Alabama has constantly been under public scrutiny for her social media posts. Critics have time and again criticized not only the teenager but Travis for his parenting.

Recently, Alabama posted some photos in a little skirt, a lace blouse and black boots on Instagram and captioned it as "Bad b*tch I'm doin my numbers." Moakler responded, "You are beautiful, confident and everything I wish I was at your age. Ignore the noise keep being you. I love you pictures are pictures your heart is where it's at." People quickly began criticizing Moakler for permitting Alabama to post these pictures.

Under Moakler's reply, a follower wrote, "You're a huge train wreck who can't manage her own emotional jealousies and gives no guidance to an underage child posting pics they have no business posting since she is underage." Another individual stated, "You were just replying to comments talking about how inappropriate her posts were." To this, Moakler responded, "I have not always approved of her posts but that doesn't mean I approve of grown a** women bullying her. F**k off."

