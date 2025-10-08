“Shameful”: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams GOP’s Double Standards Government Shutdown Drags On

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, popularly known as MGT, has publicly criticized her own party, expressing outrage over the ongoing U.S. government shutdown and rising healthcare costs. In a fiery social media post, Greene said she’s breaking from the Republican line on key issues, including health insurance and foreign aid.

This bold move from Georgia’s 14th congressional district came after a total government shutdown in America, which unexpectedly occurred on October 1, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). This event led to disruptions to essential national security and public safety services after Congress failed to pass a new funding bill.

As per The Irish Star, Greene expressed her utter disappointment through a social media post. “Let’s just say as nicely as possible, I’m not a fan,” she began, “I’m absolutely disgusted that health insurance premiums will DOUBLE if the tax credits expire this year,” she added towards the end of her long post.

I was not in Congress when all this Obamacare, “Affordable Care Act” bullshit started. I got here in 2021. As a matter of fact, the ACA made health insurance UNAFFORDABLE for my family after it was passed, with skyrocketing premiums higher than our house payment. Let’s just say… pic.twitter.com/hKH7pPh6CG — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 6, 2025

These tax credits, expanded under President Joe Biden, help people afford health insurance through the ACA marketplace. They’re set to expire at the end of this year. Meanwhile, the Republican Party, along with President Trump, claimed that Democrats were responsible for the shutdown.

They accused the Democrats of pushing for extreme spending measures, including proposals to offer health care to undocumented immigrants, which had been an ongoing issue of debate for the past week. However, Greene claimed that the Republican Party is not doing enough for its own people, and the party’s leadership has failed to tackle the fundamental issue of providing accessible healthcare to Americans.

“Our government keeps sending billions overseas while doing nothing for our own people,” Greene said. “It’s shameful, and I’m not staying silent about it anymore.”

While Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s DOGE aimed to reduce federal spending by slashing jobs and cancelling leases, it quickly collapsed after Musk burned through an estimated $21.7 billion in taxpayer funds with few results.

As the government shutdown enters its second week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has decided to go against her party’s leadership despite her support for Trump and his ideas. She’s upset and even opposed parts of Trump-era legislation, including a section that would have blocked states from regulating artificial intelligence.

Hi this is your daily reminder that insurance has become UNAFFORDABLE for most Americans. Health, Auto, and Home. I wish my party would make this a priority. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 6, 2025

Her strong stance exposing the ongoing political fiasco has earned applause from fellow representatives, too! Senator Raphael Warnock (Democrat party ) told The Independent, “I never thought I’d say this, but Marjorie Taylor Greene is right. People’s healthcare premiums are going through the roof.”

Consequently, besides the healthcare sectors, the shutdown has impacted America’s agricultural industry the most! Farmers have become the sacrifice here amidst political games between the Republicans and the Democrats. Just days into the shutdown, thousands of civil servants have already been suspended, including 86,000 employees from the Department of Agriculture alone.

As per Huff Post, a statement said that the Democrats have hindered the payments of farmers, and hence, their production is hampered. All the funds were reportedly being used for providing healthcare for illegal immigrants and transgender surgeries.

In contrast, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins defended Trump and said, “he has always been committed to the betterment and welfare of the farmers at all costs.

Meanwhile, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s political future remains unclear at this point. She has continued to raise her voice against the GOP, showing no signs of backing down on the issue of healthcare subsidies.