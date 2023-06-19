Shakira Pays Tribute to Rumored Beau Lewis Hamilton in Her Version of an F1 Racer

Grammy-winning singer Shakira was spotted driving her very own Formula 1 sports vehicle earlier this week and was thrilled at gaining a new experience. This comes in just a few months after rumors of a brewing romance between her and F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, a source from Marca quoted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Also Read: Shakira Is Allegedly 'Being Difficult' and Not Letting Her Kids Attend Ex Gerard Pique’s Brother’s Wedding

The source also claimed that the two have reportedly begun dating each other and were caught in an adorable moment of PDA with each other. The rumored lovers were supposedly in a paddock of the Spanish Grand Prix sharing a loving kiss and cuddling up to each other. However, neither Hamilton nor Shakira has made an official statement regarding their relationship with each other. But a strong hint that the two may just be more than friends lies in an advertisement that Shakira recently acted in for Sabristas.

In this particular one, she played the role of an artist who aims to manage stress in life in general. Stress is often seen in the entertainment industry when it comes to artists, agents, photographers, and other careers where situations are stressful on a regular basis. She then escapes into a van headfirst without a moment's thought. The driving appeared to resemble that of her rumored beau Lewis Hamilton who is a Formula 1 race car driver. This truly does appear to be an ode to her possible beau.

Shakira in the advert appeared to truly hone the skill to drive one of the fastest sets of wheels on earth - the legendary Formula 1 race car. A car designed exclusively for the track and built for speed and sharp turns. Its engine is a true beast and its slender torpedo-shaped body facilitates excellent torque with reduced drag. This is a privilege given to the most skilled race car drivers who possess the vigor, talent, and gift to drive these gorgeous creations.

Also Read: Shakira Drops A Fresh Hint That She Is Dating Lewis Hamilton Amid Relationship Rumors

After the emergence of Shakira and Hamilton's dating rumors and the surfacing of possible clues, she decided to emphasize her current phase of life. In an interview with a Mexican newspaper Milenio, she recalled the phases. "I am in a very exciting moment in my career," said the Hips Don't Lie singer. She then proceeds to elaborate on her love and elevated passion for music.

Also Read: Shakira and Lewis Hamilton Are Just Beginning Their Relationship: "It's Fun and Flirty"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

"I feel completely in love with music, with what I do," added the singer. All's not a bed of roses as she explains that she too has her bad days where she feels like she isn't that connected with her passion. "I go through moments and days when I feel more connected, and other times less so," chimed the singer in continuation. She then talked about her current stance and says, "But now I feel hyper-connected with my passion and desire, those are the things that drive me."

Although her music is her primary priority, someone even more important takes the first spot in her life - her children and family. "My driving force right now are my children, my family," said Shakira with pride and love in her eyes.

More from Inquisitr

Pete Davidson Officially Charged With Reckless Driving 3 Months After Crashing Car Into Beverly Hills Home

‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Snubs Ex-Husband Kody Brown in Father’s Day Post After Messy Split