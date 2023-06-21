Shakira Is Living It Up Post Separation As She Works on Her Surfing Skills In Miami

Shakira is living it up in Miami where she moved to, along with her sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, post her traumatic separation from footballer Gerard Pique. The Whenever, Wherever hitmaker had earlier released a joint statement with her former partner on the custody of their kids following the split. It read, “We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment,” they told TMZ. Ever since the mom of two moved out, she’s having the time of her life in the coastal state with the surfing and waves.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stuart Franklin

Also Read: Shakira Reveals She Once Made a Pilot Land the Plane in Barcelona Just to Kiss Gerard Piqué

In a recent video shared by the pop star over Instagram, the 46-year-old can be seen racing the waves over a surfing board as she calls it her new technique. “Workin’ on new tricks. Drop knee 🏄‍♀️😎,” she captioned the post as she goes on to bend her knee and surf through the speeding coastal wave. Shakira looks happy and in the mood to be at her sportiest best as she Enjoys the vibes and rides the waves. People were happy to see the Hips Don’t Lie singer shaking off all the recent speculations and living her life to the fullest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

One user commented, “Is there anything Shakira can't do?” while another responded in the comment section with pure joy, “Shakira Isabel, how fans want to let you know that you have all our support ❤️ please (make sure) your next album has at least 16 songs, if they are 20 better yet, so many years (of) waiting and waiting need to be worth it,” wrote another fan while requesting her to be back with a bang with her next album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Also Read: Shakira Pays Tribute to Rumored Beau Lewis Hamilton in Her Version of an F1 Racer

Shakira and Piqué, 35, announced their split in June after 11 years together, according to Page Six. The former soccer player allegedly cheated on the Grammy winner with his now-girlfriend, Clara Chia, 23. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye, and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult,” Shakira said in her Elle digital cover story as she commented on her split with her partner while many speculated that Pique cheated on her while Shakira was on a tour.

The singer recently announced her latest song for which she has collaborated with Manuel Turizo. Taking to Instagram, Shakira revealed that she will be releasing the official music video for Copa Vacia, which translates to “Empty Cup” in English, on June 29. The Colombian singer shared the poster of the upcoming project where she can be seen as a mermaid.

Also Read: Shakira Is Allegedly 'Being Difficult' and Not Letting Her Kids Attend Ex Gerard Pique’s Brother’s Wedding

More from Inquisitr

Shakira Drops A Fresh Hint That She Is Dating Lewis Hamilton Amid Relationship Rumors

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton Are Just Beginning Their Relationship: "It's Fun and Flirty"