Shakira Reveals She Once Made a Pilot Land the Plane in Barcelona Just to Kiss Gerard Piqué

Shakira is currently in the midst of a countdown as she follows the media trial involving an alleged 14.5 million euro tax fraud. Recently, the Colombian singer's 2019 testimony to the judge was leaked, and it contained an unexpected revelation.

Colombian pop diva Shakira shared a long-term relationship with Gerard Piqué. Before splitting up last year, the couple had been together for more than ten years. One of the significant moments she referred to was the beginning of her relationship with football player Gerard Piqué in 2011. Their schedules at the time made it difficult for them to spend a lot of time together.

Image Source: Getty Images | David Ramos

The singer acknowledged that she started visiting Barcelona in 2011 when she started dating Gerard Piqué but insisted that the relationship was still in its early stages and that her visits to the Catalan capital were frequent but on time during the 80-minute statement that took place on June 6, 2019, in the courts of Esplugues de Llobregat.

Piqué, according to Shakira, was a footballer with a reputation for being a Playboy figure, according to El Pais. She emphasized that she could not guarantee that their relationship would succeed at first. "I never imagined that I would live in this country because of that boy with a beard who looked incredible," she said, as per Marca.

Image Source: Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

She recalled a time when, while flying above Barcelona, she asked the pilot of the jet they were on if she might temporarily land just to kiss Gerard. She calls it "absurd" that the Treasury claims her as a tax resident in Spain because she was only "getting to know" him at the time.

"I remember flying from Marrakesh to Croatia. We were flying over Barcelona, and I asked the plane's pilot if I could land briefly just to kiss Gerard [...]." She added humorously, "I don't know if the [Tax] Agency will have counted me as one day in Spain."

Image Source: Getty Images | Alex Pantling

She spoke about becoming a mother in 2013 and how she carried her infant around on her back, viewing it as a sign that she was still living in Spain. As per Hola!, Shakira disagrees with the Treasury's "retrograde and macho" assumption that she should be considered a Spanish tax resident because she had a kid there.

She thinks it's an old-fashioned idea of what a family is. "I scheduled the C-section because I had a contract with The Voice. I went into the delivery room wearing makeup. I gave birth and took my newborn son with me," she said. "I carried him everywhere, like these indigenous mothers who carry their children with them. I nursed him on the set of the show every three hours."

She also says that although she has a home in Barcelona, she also has houses in Uruguay, New York, Miami, Barranquilla, Nassau and Miami.

