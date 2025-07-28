‘Shady Vance’ Isn’t the Only Quirky Name JD Vance Has Picked Up—Netizens Have a Savage List of Brutal Nicknames

JD Vance has some of the most creative nicknames. One of them is JD Prance, infamous for running goofily at Disneyland. Some people also call him Chucky, along with memes of him resembling the character.

Vance’s critics are always on the hunt for new nicknames that align with his current stance on political things. Another nickname of JD Vance is Eyeliner Earl. This also works with his puffy face meme with makeup on and curly hair, adorning a creepy smile. Vance may not be happy with the memes and the names, but Trump did not shy away from sharing a meme that had Vance’s meme face.

An X thread is dedicated to Vance’s nicknames, showing creativity as well as criticism towards the VP. Another one that targets the eyeliner speculation is Captain Maybelline. Many people think he wears eyeliner as his lashes look more dense at times.

Looks like hundreds of peaceful (but very loud) protestors showed up outside the Shillbilly House, aka Shady Vance's house, in DC today—chanting, drumming, and embarrassing Shady

Sorry, JD, but no amount of bootlicking or bad takes will silence the sound of democracy rising

Makeup is a MAGA thing with Trump using concealer and bronzer. Meanwhile, MAGA women are known for their full face of makeup and procedures.

Another popular nickname for Vance is HillBully derived from his book Hillbilly Elegy. The social media critics find some sort of kick from calling Vance names. This also brings out their creativity as they all seem like in a silent competition to pick the best nickname.

JD Prance

Shady Vance is another gem that rhymes with his name. This one may be the one that’s gotten too much under Vance’s skin. Shady Vance started to get popular when he started his political career. It may even carry its legacy as he progresses in his career.

While he’s allegedly feuding with Trump, the nickname seems to bother him the most. The reason might be that he started this nickname unknowingly. In one of the clips from Greenland, he said his name, and people were quick to point out that he said Shady Vance instead of JD Vance.

One user commented that it’s a new nickname straight from the source. Other people hopped on to the nickname, giving their stamp of approval to it.

J.D. Vance has changed his name several times already, but 'Chucky' is a new one!

It may have an audio error in the clip, or he might not be entirely audible, but he could have possibly said Shady instead of JD. Despite that, this is his nickname that he can’t run away from.

Moreover, verbal slip-up of his own name seems unlikely. Trump is the one who sometimes slurs his own name, but JD might not have done that.