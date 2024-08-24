Seth Meyers Hilariously Reveals Raunchy JD Vance Joke That Was Too Wild for TV

Seth Meyers, the host of Late Night, recently treated his audience to a hilarious ‘surprise inspection’ of jokes that never made it to the show’s final cut. Famous for his sharp wit and biting political humor, Meyers decided to pull back the curtain on some of the rejected material from his writing team– and let’s just say it was downright filthy. On a recent episode, Meyers revealed, “I’m going to read some real jokes, really submitted by my writers. Some are dumb, some are offensive, some are just insane. Most importantly, my writers don’t know we’re doing this, and because they don’t watch the show, they’ll never know.”

As per HuffPost, Vance wasn’t the only politician to find themselves in Meyer’s comedic crosshairs that night. Meyers also shared a rejected joke about former President Bill Clinton, whose 78th birthday was a while ago. He said, “According to a new analysis, the Republican policy blueprint Project 2025 would cause a surge in emissions like JD Vance when he sees a couch. That joke doesn’t work because it’s not true…Today was former President Bill Clinton’s 78th birthday, so now it’s some candles’ turn to get blown.”

Meyers has a history of poking fun at Vance, especially following the senator’s surprising alliance with Donald Trump. Meyers quipped, “Damn! If he can say all that and still get picked for vice president, I figure I got a chance for secretary of state at least…I’m in the mix….Look at this guy. He looks like the politician in a sci-fi movie who’s secretly working with the aliens…He looks like a Funko Pop! Doll of himself. He looks like Teen Wolf graduated and came back to coach the team,” as reported by The Independent.

Once a staunch critic of Trump, Vance has done a political 180, becoming one of the former president’s most vocal supporters. Vance once said, “I go back and forth between thinking Trump might be a cynical a**hole like [Richard] Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he might be America’s Hitler.” Moreover, he also claimed back then, “I’m a ‘Never Trump’ guy. I never liked him. As somebody who doesn’t like Trump, myself, I sort of — I understand where Trump’s voters come from,” Vance later said. “But I also don’t like Trump himself, and that made me realize that maybe I’m not quite part of either world totally.”

However, he later apologized and said, “ Yeah, well, I think the simple answer is you’ve gotta respect the American people enough to just level with them. Look, I was wrong about Donald Trump. I didn’t think he was gonna be a good president, Bret. He was a great president. And it’s one of the reasons why I’m working so hard to make sure he gets a second term. I think you should – when you’re wrong about something – you should change your mind and be honest with people about that fact.”