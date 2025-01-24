Seth Meyers Brutally Trolls Donald Trump, Says ‘He Had To Do That Thing’ Melania Actually Likes on Their Anniversary

On Thursday, Seth Meyers gave his viewers a snarky peek into a supposed special night for Melania and Donald Trump. The “Late Night” host said, “President Trump and First Lady Melania yesterday celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, which meant Trump had to do that thing she likes ― sleep on the couch.”

Melania and Donald Trump tied the knot on Jan 22, 2005, when Seth was on “Saturday Night Live.” It seems like the host’s sense of humor has not evolved since 2004, for Trump’s taste. Just last week Mr President called him, “dumb and untalented.” But Seth Meyers has been unaffected by Trump’s comment and took a jab at him. The First Lady is not off limits either.

CNN recently reported on Melania Trump’s perfect preparation for her second term as the first lady. Meyers comments that Melania was “planning to play a larger role in President Trump’s second administration ― and not, apparently, in ‘The Legend of Zorro.” An image of the first lady donned in her eye-concealing and joke-generating hat on Trump’s Inauguration Day immediately appeared onscreen.

Even Stephen Colbert the “Late Show” host took a dig at President Donald Trump’s explanation for his about-face on TikTok. Trump had first tried to put a ban on during his first term in office, however is now trying to protect. As per critics, the popular social media video-based platform has ties with the Chinese government and can be used as a tool to spy on America.

Speaking on Fox Week recently though, Donald Trump downplayed the threat and said, “Is it that important for China to be spying on young people, on young kids watching crazy videos?” To which Colbert agreed mockingly. He says, “Maybe he’s right.” “Maybe we shouldn’t be worrying so much about young people,” he adds. The host then played a video of Whitney Houston’s 1985 hit “Greatest Love of All,” there was a slight change though: “I believe the children are whatever/Teach them stuff and let them blah blah blah.”

They weren’t the only ones to talk about the couple. Late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon were quick enough to send the Trumps well wishes in their own style. Fallon jokes, “At this point, the only prisoner Trump hasn’t released is Melania.” They referred to Trump’s recent decision to pardon almost every person who was charged in connection with the January 6 insurrection.

Jimmy Fallon even pointed out that their traditional 20th anniversary is China —or like how Trump calls it, “‘Gina.’” Kimmel, however, took it one step further. The L.A. based night host celebrated Trump’s wedding anniversary by making his own infomercial for what seemed like a hypothetical “Donald & Melania 20th Trumpiversary China Collection.”

The night show host also examined Donald Trump’s social media post of the big day. “This morning, Trump paid tribute to his longest serving wife by reposting this AI image of himself with a lion,” said the host to his audiences. Kimmel pointed out that Trump posted a “sweet photo of Melania literally pushing him away from her. Then he posted a long love letter to Vladimir Putin and Russia” only after he was “reminded” of his anniversary by his social media followers. Melania, on the other hand, did not post anything to celebrate their anniversary.