Senator Warns Trump’s ‘Terrified’ After Poking the Bear After Latest Threats

Senator Adam Schiff has claimed that Donald Trump is “terrified” after “poking the bear” with his latest attacks, escalating a long-running feud between the two men. Schiff, a California Democrat who played a central role in Trump’s first impeachment trial and later served on the January 6th Committee, made the remarks in a message to supporters. In the letter, he framed Trump’s repeated insults toward him as a “badge of honor” and vowed to keep pushing back against what he described as attacks on American democracy.

“Unless you are part of the MAGA world, in which case you may recognize me from Trump’s frequent attacks and name calling like ‘sleazebag,’ ‘traitor,’ or more recently, ‘one of the true lowlifes in the history of politics in America,’” Schiff wrote. “A true badge of honor.” His comments are the latest salvo in a battle that has spanned years, stretching back to the earliest investigations of Trump’s administration and intensifying during the impeachment process.

Schiff argued that Trump’s recent behavior is driven by fear of political losses. According to the senator, Trump’s involvement in redistricting fights in Texas shows that the president is nervous about the Republican Party’s ability to maintain its slim majority in the House of Representatives during the next midterm elections. “Trump is terrified of losing his majority in the midterms,” Schiff wrote, asserting that the solution Trump has embraced is not to change course on policy but to alter the political playing field.

He pointed to policies such as tariffs, immigration raids, and what he called the “Big Ugly Bill” as unpopular measures that Trump refuses to abandon. Instead, Schiff claimed, the strategy is to pressure Republican officials in Texas to redraw congressional maps in a way that tilts the advantage toward the GOP. “It’s to demand Republicans in Texas redraw their Congressional maps,” Schiff said, portraying the plan as a clear sign of desperation.

The senator also accused Trump of broadening his focus beyond political rivals and turning his attacks toward the foundations of the democratic system. He warned that the president’s behavior was not just another political maneuver but an outright challenge to electoral fairness. In his words, “Trump is at it again. But this time his attacks aren’t just against me, he’s going after our very democracy.”

So, to get this straight: Putin met with Trump. Putin questioned the legitimacy of mail-in ballots. And now Trump wants to end mail-in voting. Once again, Trump is acting like Putin’s puppet. pic.twitter.com/zVMpoXOiKA — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) August 18, 2025

California leaders are preparing their own response. Schiff praised Governor Gavin Newsom for introducing the California Election Rigging Response Act, a proposed measure aimed at countering any redistricting moves in Texas that might undermine fair representation. The senator explained that if the measure passes, California voters would have the ability to nullify actions by Texas lawmakers designed to change the balance of power in Congress.

Schiff made clear what he sees at stake in the upcoming vote. “If we win, we’ll nullify anything Texas does. If we lose, then Trump may very well have two more years of unchecked power,” he wrote, warning that the outcome could have major consequences not only for California but for the nation as a whole. By framing the fight as a defense of democracy itself, Schiff sought to rally supporters to his side while painting Trump as increasingly cornered.

The senator suggested that the president’s strategy is not the sign of a confident leader but of one afraid of losing ground. “Donald Trump has poked the bear,” Schiff concluded in his message. “It’s time to fight back.”

The standoff sets the stage for what could become another defining battle in the broader struggle between Trump and his critics ahead of the next election cycle. With redistricting fights intensifying, state-level responses such as California’s proposed measure could play a decisive role in shaping the political map. Schiff’s comments make clear that Democrats are preparing for a protracted fight, while Trump’s actions suggest he remains determined to exert influence over the Republican Party’s direction.