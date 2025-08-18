Fox Anchor Drops Bombshell: GOP Erupts Over California Map Shake-Up

Fox LA’s Alex Michaelsson dropped a political grenade on his final day as anchor, revealing just how furious Republicans are over California’s shocking new congressional map. With Democrats poised to flip as many as five GOP-held seats, the redraw has ignited a partisan firestorm that could reshape the balance of power in Washington.

“It’s a bloodbath for Republicans,” Michaelsson warned, calling out endangered California incumbents like Ken Calvert, Kevin Kiley, Darrell Issa, and David Valadao, all now at risk of being swept aside. The stakes could not be higher, with Democrats potentially netting nine seats overall under the new boundaries.

The anger on the Republican side has been palpable. Michaelsson noted that Rep. Kevin Kiley, a relentless critic of Governor Gavin Newsom and former recall challenger, has already filed a motion in Congress to halt partisan redistricting efforts nationwide. But his plea has landed with a thud. Speaker Mike Johnson has shown little appetite for intervention, and Michaelsson pointed out the reason: Donald Trump doesn’t want it.

According to Michaelsson, Trump has made it clear he expects Republicans to pick up seats in Texas and is pressuring allies like Governor Greg Abbott to push through gerrymandered maps. In response, Governor Newsom is openly vowing to take five GOP seats off the board in California to, in his words, “neuter what’s happening in Texas.”

The hypocrisy hasn’t gone unnoticed. Democrats blasted Republicans for suddenly crying foul only when their own seats are threatened. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, a Democrat from Culver City, mocked Kiley directly: “Stop crying crocodile tears, Kevin. Where were you when the John Lewis Voting Rights Act was up?”

Maxine Waters didn’t mince words either, declaring, “We’re going to take Texas’s playbook and throw it right back at them.” Adam Schiff piled on, warning Republicans: “Don’t poke the bear, Texas. Don’t mess with California.”

What’s remarkable, Michaelsson explained, is the wall of support Newsom has rallied. From powerful teachers’ unions to the SEIU and IBEW, every major California political force has lined up behind the governor. Congressional leaders, senators, and members of the state assembly and senate were all on stage backing the push. With California’s Democratic supermajorities, Michaelsson noted, “They say they have the votes. This thing’s going to happen.”

Newsom, fresh off his own recall survival, appears to be seizing the national spotlight. Michaelsson revealed that the governor’s fiery rhetoric and willingness to fight Republicans head-on has elevated his profile, with his speeches carried live on CNN, MSNBC, and even Fox News. “He has emerged as the leader of the party on this issue,” Michaelsson said, pointing out that Newsom has learned to dominate the news cycle in much the same way Donald Trump once did.

Trump knows he is going to LOSE in 2026. His plan to rig new Congressional seats is going to backfire — thanks to California. Now, he’s clamoring for other ways to cook the results. This man reeks of DESPERATION. Let’s keep up the pressure. pic.twitter.com/h3Nf23XNDq — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 18, 2025

But Michaelsson also cautioned that this redistricting war is far from risk-free for Democrats. If Florida, Missouri, or other Republican-led states decide to follow Texas’s lead, the balance could tip against Democrats once again. Still, he argued, Newsom’s aggressive approach signals a shift in Democratic strategy. For once, the party is fighting fire with fire.

And with hundreds of millions expected to be poured into the battle, the California showdown is quickly becoming a national one. “This isn’t just a state fight,” Michaelsson said. “This could reshape Congress.”

As Michaelsson signed off from Fox LA after seven years, his bombshell report left viewers with a clear message: the fight over California’s map isn’t just about lines on paper, it’s about who controls the future of American politics.