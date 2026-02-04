Senator Mitch McConnell, 83, Hospitalized After Flu-Like Symptoms

Kentucky Senate Republican Mitch McConnell, 83, has been hospitalized after experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to his spokesperson. He is in his seventh term and is the longest-serving senator in Kentucky history.

“In an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, Senator McConnell checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation,” spokesperson David Popp said in a statement.

He further added that McConnell’s “prognosis is positive,” adding “he is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving.” McConnell missed Senate votes on Monday and Tuesday, and it is not yet clear when he will return to Capitol Hill.

According to The Independent, despite his hospitalization, Popp said the senator remains in regular contact with his staff and plans to resume Senate duties.

People took to a post about the update on Instagram and wrote some honest yet insensitive comments. “Does dying of old age cause flu-like symptoms?” one user wrote. Another said, “Respectfully, we need term and age limits for our elected officials. This is crazy.”

Mitch McConnell, who was born in 1942 in Alabama, survived polio as a child, has announced he will retire at the end of his term in 2027, when he will be 84 years old.

Having first been elected in 1984. McConnell also served as Senate leader for 18 years before stepping down in 2024. However, with age, he has suffered a series of falls and has had several high-profile moments in which he appeared to freeze while speaking on camera.

Past incidents have resulted in injuries, including a concussion in 2023 and a sprained wrist in 2024. The hospitalization comes amid ongoing public concern about McConnell’s health.

Last year in October, a viral video shows the 83-year-old senator walking when a member of the Sunrise Movement, a political activist group, a girl named Stella, asks him a question about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and their ongoing national unrest.

As the Kentucky Senator reaches for the arm of what appears to be an aide or security personnel, he loses his balance and falls. He swiftly gets up with the help of his security and rushes off awkwardly, leaving the question unanswered.

After the clip of him falling went viral, several online users were concerned about him. Many commented that he was not fit to be in office, and it’s high time he stepped down. “he’s got like 7 more months maximum,” wrote @jordanr.

“We need age limits for every elected and appointed official, plain and simple. If people want to continue serving their country past that limit, they can do so in advisory positions,” wrote another. “Christ man…retire. Go away.”

The Senator’s situation has renewed broader debate about the age of elected officials. A recent review found that two dozen members of Congress are 80 or older. Other notable figures, like Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, hold the title of the oldest sitting member of Congress at 91.

Consequently, just like Mitch McConnell, President Donald Trump, who is in his second term, is set to turn 80 in June 2026. Several citizens have raised questions about whether he’s truly fit to be in power.

There have been repeated rumours of Trump allegedly suffering from dementia, narcissistic tendencies, chronic vein issues, and a visible gait while walking in videos. This has been marked by low energy, slurring, mixing up facts, and talking gibberish in public speeches.

His long-time critics, like psychologist Mary Trump, author Michael Wolff and California governor Gavin Newsom, have also vouched for the rumours and agreed to them.

Similarly, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who began her career when she entered the House of Representatives in 1987, has served for decades and played a significant role in U.S. politics.

At 84, she also faced a major health setback after falling down a marble staircase during a trip to Luxembourg, resulting in a broken hip that required emergency replacement surgery.