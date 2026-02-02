Trump Says He Was ‘Just Bored’ After Cameras Catch Him With Eyes Shut

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he did not fall asleep during a Cabinet meeting in December when cameras showed him with his eyes closed for long periods. He told officials he was “just bored” and wanted the meeting to end.

“Some people said he closed his eyes. Look, it got pretty boring,” Trump said in the White House Cabinet Room, prompting laughter from officials. “I didn’t sleep. I just closed them because I wanted to get the hell outta here.” He added, “I didn’t sleep, by the way. I don’t sleep much.”

The president made these comments during a televised Cabinet meeting that lasted about 81 minutes, shorter than some of his previous on-camera meetings. He changed the usual format by skipping several officials and limiting discussions with reporters about current events.

The president has turned Cabinet meetings into public events, a departure from how recent administrations have handled them. Some of his cabinet meetings have lasted for hours on live television, allowing officials to share achievements they believe the media overlooks. One Cabinet meeting last year took over three hours live, which was one of the longest uninterrupted appearances of Trump’s public life.

The president has worked to show his stamina as he enters what he calls his final term. He has promoted his cognitive fitness and directed aides to share more details about his schedule, even hinting at the possibility of seeking a third term despite constitutional limits. Press advisories now include items like “policy time,” “Signing Time,” and “Print Interview.”

The White House has faced ongoing attention to Trump’s health, including visible bruises on his hands and references to medical tests he disclosed. The White House described the tests as preventive and said they showed he was in good cardiac health. They attributed the bruising, sometimes concealed by makeup, to aspirin he takes regularly to prevent cardiovascular disease.

Trump has compared his public schedule to that of former President Joe Biden. Biden ended his 2024 reelection bid after voters and Democrats questioned his fitness at age 81, while the president continues to call him “Sleepy Joe.” Trump also placed a plaque at the White House suggesting Biden used an automated pen, which Biden has denied.

Republicans have pointed to Trump’s frequent travel, social media presence, and regular press interactions as evidence of his endurance. However, images of Trump with his eyes closed at public events continue to circulate. Trump did not appear to nod off during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, even though he joked about the December incident.

Presidents have long faced public scrutiny regarding signs of tiredness. Ronald Reagan’s aides dealt with questions in the 1980s when cameras caught the then-70-something president looking like he might nod off. Trump is not the first president to have his staff respond to such concerns.

The December moment the president discussed this week occurred during one of his longer Cabinet sessions, which fueled online speculation that he had drifted off. Trump dismissed that idea, calling the meeting dull and claiming he stayed awake.

In his remarks Thursday, the president described the shorter, more controlled Cabinet format as a practical change. He shortened the session and avoided lengthy exchanges with reporters, reducing chances for the kind of extended on-camera moments that could lead to viral clips and varying interpretations.