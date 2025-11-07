Senate Blocks War Powers Bid to Check Donald Trump’s Action in Venezuela

The U.S. Senate blocked a Democratic vote to limit Donald Trump’s authority to launch military strikes in Venezuela.

Al Jazeera reports that the resolution wanted Trump to seek congressional approval before taking military action against Venezuela. But, senate Republicans voted it down. They argued the president needs flexibility to respond quickly to national security threats.

Democrats said the resolution was about balancing Trump’s executive power. They were trying to limit giving the president unchecked authority which could lead to military action without public debate or oversight, per The Guardian.

The head of the Democrat on the Senate armed services committee, Jack Reed, was quick to point out, “If the administration intends to escalate towards conflict with Venezuela, Congress has a constitutional duty to declare and authorize such action… We cannot sleepwalk into another war.”

The Senate narrowly rejected a resolution to limit Trump’s military actions in Venezuela, 49-51. The vote was mostly along party lines, following a similar failed vote of 48-51 last month. The resolution was revised to appeal to Republicans, but only Senators Rand Paul and Lisa Murkowski broke with their party to support it.

The White House has not confirmed plans for military strikes yet. Officials have, however, accused Venezuela of helping foreign enemies in Latin America. Of course, the fear is that these developments could be laying the groundwork for future military strikes.

The vote comes after Trump recently increased sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports. He may take more aggressive steps if Caracas continues activity seen as hostile to U.S. interests.

The defeat of the resolution shows how difficult it is for Congress to limit presidential war powers. Even though there was a bipartisan debate over the potential risks, they still lost the bid. Republicans emphasized that a strong executive is necessary to respond to crises quickly.

🚨 BREAKING: The Senate has defeated a Democratic effort to block Trump from escalating military operations against Venezuela, 49–51.

Only two Republicans, Rand Paul and Lisa Murkowski, voted with Democrats.

Trump gets the green light to ramp up force abroad, even as America… pic.twitter.com/DtoGdKu9NU

— Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 7, 2025