Sen. Coons Slams Lack of Media Coverage of Trump’s 'Repeated' Senile Moments, Sparking Online Frenzy

Much like Joe Biden, concerns have arisen about former President Donald Trump's age over a series of verbal slip-ups in public. Despite mocking Biden for his gaffes, Trump himself has had several moments of confusion. As such, a critical supporter of Biden and the co-chair of the president’s campaign, Senator Chris Coons, has stressed that Biden is the best option for the Democratic party to defeat Trump in the election. Coons also criticized the media for not covering Trump's frequent instances of apparent senility.

BREAKING: Senator Chris Coons just slammed the media for refusing to cover Donald Trump’s repeated extended senile moments at rallies and other functions. Retweet so all Americans know Democrats are not going to let a senile Donald Trump back in power. pic.twitter.com/htRrcuF9N6 — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) July 2, 2024

An X account recently shared a video clip of an interview with Coons and wrote, "BREAKING: Senator Chris Coons just slammed the media for refusing to cover Donald Trump’s repeated extended senile moments at rallies and other functions. Retweet so all Americans know Democrats are not going to let a senile Donald Trump back in power." In agreement, a user opined, "I've watched CNN for years and I don't know why they won't cover Trump's ridiculous statements at his rallies. I'm giving up on CNN."

Since all these people have been jumping on President Biden's age since the debate, he's given two strong speeches.

But then they say, "Oh, he was using a teleprompter."

I say, not bad for an 81-year-old without glasses to read from that distance! — Michael (@Michael81442681) July 2, 2024

Another echoed, "Damn right! The mainstream media hasn't shown voters just how insane Donald LIAR Trump really is! They deserve to know the truth." Another chimed, "For sure, one thing you never see on national or local news is the unhinged rants of Trump at rallies or in interviews."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura

However, others criticized Coons statement. A MAGA supporter penned, "Democrats can’t hide the fact that Joe is losing his cognitive abilities! Any American who would vote for Joe Biden is putting America in harm's way! Our enemies were watching! We are supposed to be a superpower, not feeble, lost, and confused!" They continued, "In Joe's condition, he wouldn’t make it another 4 years! We can’t do that to this country! Time to retire Joe...for good in 2024!"

I've watched CNN for years and I don't know why they won't cover trump's ridiculous statements at his rallies. I'm giving up on CNN — Gay Wagner (@GLWMontana) July 2, 2024

In a similar vein, a user slammed, "We saw you Joe Biden for 90 minutes constantly having dementia moments. Donald Trump had zero," while another asserted, "You are supporting a candidate with literal dementia and you keep pushing this lie that Trump is the one in mental decline? You are losing any possible credibility you...had." Reiterating similar sentiments, an X user quipped, "Wow Democrat News Media & Dems won’t report or show Biden’s ramblings."

Damn right! The mainstream media hasn't shown voters just how absolutely insane Donald LIAR Trump really is! They deserve to know the truth — Dreamer13 (@LauraCo37161166) July 2, 2024

Last month, Coons discussed his views on Biden with This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl. As reported by ABC News, the senator said, "It is always a bad bet to bet against Joe Biden. I was with him when he announced in Philadelphia in 2019." He added, "The stakes of this race couldn't be higher, and the only Democrat who's ever beaten Donald Trump is Joe Biden. He is our candidate for November and he has the best shot to beat him."