Joe Biden's Aides Reportedly Practice 'Not Reacting' to the President’s On-Camera Slip-Ups

President Joe Biden’s aides are apparently facing a unique obstacle as they navigate the 2024 campaign trail: how to handle the president’s slip-ups with caution, ensuring not to show any visible reaction. This revelation sheds light on the complexities of managing a presidential campaign and the careful orchestration behind the scenes. Amid the contemplation of a potential presidential rematch with former President Donald Trump, President Biden’s aides are struggling with the task of allowing him to be his authentic self while also mellowing down any potential gaffes that could undermine his candidacy.

Senator Chris Coons of Delaware highlighted, “I have been saying for several months to the campaign, ‘Please, let him be Joe Biden,’ and so have many others. It is not only good for the campaign. It is good for him and it’s good for the country when Joe Biden gets a chance to get out from behind the podium and be less President Joe Biden and more Joe.”

Furthermore, as per OK! Magazine, one insider revealed, "At events and speeches, Mr. Biden’s aides have become practiced at not showing any reaction to his slips, whether he confuses foreign leaders at a campaign event or mixes up Ukraine and Gaza during remarks in the Oval Office. They watch closely as Mr. Biden interacts with people on trips, and they share nods when he pulls off a photo opportunity — still stationed far from reporters — in a bar or at a firehouse.”

These small yet significant victories serve as reassuring moments for his campaign team, facilitating glimpses of success amid the challenges of a rigorous campaign schedule. Despite the careful orchestration behind the scenes, Biden’s occasional missteps have not gone unnoticed by the public. Instances like his stumble while climbing the stairs to Air Force One have ignited scrutiny and criticism from public opponents, posing concerns about his fitness for office.

As per The New York Times, the issue of age has become a central theme in the broader conversation surrounding Biden’s presidency, with both supporters and critics weighing in on his ability to lead effectively. A White House spokesman, Andrew Bates said in a statement, “We have always known that the most effective way to reach the American people is when they can hear President Biden make his case directly and authentically.”

"I spoke to aides who are close to President Biden. They say the general election effectively begins in earnest this week because of Super Tuesday, but of course, his State of the Union address." - @KWelkerNBC on the busy political week ahead. pic.twitter.com/TignJbxeF0 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 3, 2024

Key advisers within the Biden camp, including Rob Flaherty and Anita Dunn, recognized the importance of social media influencers and local residents in shaping public perception of the President. These individuals have the power to introduce Biden to new audiences and present him in a relatable and authentic light. Still, despite the challenges and criticisms, the Biden campaign remains focused on reaching the American people directly and authentically. As they navigate the complexities of a presidential campaign, Biden's aides are committed to ensuring that his message resonates with voters and secures support for his reelection bid.