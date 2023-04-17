Selena Gomez's Fans Roast Hailey Bieber's Cooking Show: "She Wants to be Selena So Bad"

There's beef AGAIN [no pun intended] between Selena Gomez fans and Hailey Baldwin Bieber on Twitter after the actress posted a YouTube video yesterday of her signature Chicken Wing Recipe

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber is yet again under fire for literally doing her own thing! The Baby singer's wife recently shared a signature recipe on her cooking segment What's In My Kitchen? on her YouTube channel, which has had roughly 2.01 million subscribers since its debut in 2020, the same year Selena Gomez's show, Selena + Chef aired in August. According to Daily Mail, fans are condemning Hailey on Twitter for being a "copycat" and using the same idea as the Kill 'em with Kindness singer.

The merciless trolling hasn't stopped despite reports strongly suggesting that Selena and Hailey buried the hatchet and have the whole feud behind them. The Fetish singer even put up a story on Instagram urging her followers to stop trolling Hailey, saying it's "not what she stands for." This was after the skincare mogul received multiple death threats. As a sign of good faith and to settle the score once and for all, the two even followed each other on Instagram to stop any further drama, with Hailey even threatening to go legal at a point against further threats.

It seems that even though the two seem past their fight, the fans are simply not letting it go! Many viewers have attacked Hailey with mean, upsetting and accusatory tweets such as: "She wants to be Selena so bad," "HBO MAX didn't want her," and "Next she'll announce a murder mystery comedy show co-starring Tim Allen and Jerry Seinfeld." Another viewer said, "Actual Title - 'What's in my Kitchen that I copied from Selena to be relevant.'"

These are just some of the many comments on Twitter that Hailey's received on the platform. Her YouTube channel, however, has more than enough love and support globally to encourage her. Fans on her YouTube page have let her know she's doing a good job, appreciated her recipe, and cheered her on to continue, and it seems to give Hailey all the support and strength she needs through the backlash she's presently facing.

Severed chicken limbs are really not yummy, Hailey Bieber! pic.twitter.com/TCBJNFPs4v — PETA (@peta) April 13, 2023

Selena's fans aren't the only ones giving her a tough time, though. In a recent tweet, PETA took it to their page and addressed her on consuming a "chicken wing," reports Blast. Hailey's fans were quick to come to her defense and say that this was "obviously bullying" to which PETA responded, "Her 'meal' was once a chicken that didn't wanna die, who's the bully?" A viewer asked, "Why are you picking on Hailey of all people?" to which PETA said, "Hailey has an opportunity to encourage people to show compassion and kindness to all animals, eating them sends a wrong message"

Support kept pouring in regardless of PETA's explanation to other followers who are standing up for Hailey on the platform. There's no official comment from Hailey's side for the moment.