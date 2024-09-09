Selena Gomez’s BF Benny Blanco Shocks Netizens With ‘Persian Rug’ Toes: "Did Not Need to See That"

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are turning heads once again, but this time it’s not just their red carpet appearances that’s making waves. The latest buzz comes from a rather unexpected source— Blanco’s toenails. Recently, Blanco took to Instagram to show off his new pedicure, dubbed ‘Persian rugs’ by his nail artist, Nailed By Tav. The vibrant design featured an eclectic mix of colors—pink, blue, red, black, and white—complete with intricate details intended to resemble the ends of a Persian rug. While Blanco quickly deleted the post, the image is still making rounds on social media, and fans are not holding back their reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nailedbytav

As per The US Sun, some fans found the design artistically impressive, while others were less than thrilled. A fan wrote, "Jumpscare," while another added, "Oh, we did not need to see that." In agreement, one remarked, "I feel it's impressive because it is definitely art but also ridiculous at the same time." A person echoed, "We are all begging you to delete this!" Another comment read, "These toes be keeping me up at night."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco)

Amid the pedicure drama, Gomez has been making headlines for a much sweeter reason. During a recent virtual chat, Gomez revealed that her boyfriend’s favorite feature about her is a little-known birthmark. She gushed, "I never really cover it up. I don't know if anyone's noticed it before but it's right on my eyebrow. Sometimes I will use concealer to cover it up, sometimes I won't. It's actually my boyfriend's favorite thing about me," as reported by People magazine.

So cute! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco play Who's Most Likely To: Couples Edition. 📽: #bennyblanco #selenagomez pic.twitter.com/n5hQdfzjDJ — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) September 4, 2024

Gomez also opened up about her beauty routine, emphasizing her preference for a minimal makeup look. She said, "The paparazzi don't seem to get that. When I am everyday me, I am not wearing that much because I do feel really beautiful sometimes and I just don't want to focus too much on it. And my job entails a lot of [makeup.]" She added, "I see what you guys see and I see people who have the most perfect skin and it's like, 'Wait, can makeup really do that?' And sometimes it's just yourself. It's what you are...that's exactly what we want to do at Rare— highlight the things that make you you."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sarah Stier

The couple’s relationship, which began in December 2023, continues to capture public interest. Their love story, marked by affectionate social media posts and shared appearances, suggests they might be ready for the next chapter. Blanco himself hinted at plans in a recent interview, suggesting that marriage could be on the horizon. “When I look at her…I am always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” Blanco said on The Howard Stern Show.