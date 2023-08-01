Selena Gomez Wishes Ex Bestie and Kidney Donor Francia Raísa on Her Birthday, Shuts Down Feud Rumors

Selena Gomez put an end to speculations about her relationship with longtime friend, actress Francia Raisa, through a single Instagram post. The post effectively dispelled any rumors of estrangement between the two. On Wednesday, July 26, Selena Gomez shared a series of three undated photos featuring herself and Raisa, who once donated a kidney to her. Accompanying the pictures, Gomez wrote a message to address any lingering doubts about their relationship, "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. @franciaraisa."

Gomez's birthday post for Raisa, who turned 35, quickly gained over 2 million likes within an hour. Notably, Gomez holds the title of the top-followed woman on Instagram. Her post featured three delightful throwback photos of her and her longtime friend. The first slide captured the brunette beauty and Raisa sharing a moment, gazing into each other's eyes while enjoying a glass of champagne in a convertible. The second slide made the birthday tribute even more heartwarming, showing Gomez embracing Raisa from behind. Finally, the last slide showcased a snapshot of the two friends hugging side-by-side, both looking elegant and glamorous while attending an event together in previous years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Shortly after the 31-year-old posted the birthday tribute, which was shared with her massive following of 426 million followers, numerous people took to social media to express their reactions. “Y’all can say what you want, but Selena Gomez has been nothing but kind and appreciative to Francia since the very start. Not ONCE did Selena ever cause Francia to get any hate the way Francia has to Selena & that’s just the truth,” one fan tweeted. On the other hand, another fan chimed in, expressing their thoughts or feelings about the birthday tribute, “What a turn of events, notice how Selena never was the bitter one!”

This heartfelt post comes approximately eight months after Gomez referred to singer Taylor Swift as "my only friend in the industry" in an interview with Rolling Stone, which was published on November 3. At that time, Raisa, who is also an actor, supposedly left a comment of "interesting" on an E! News Instagram post regarding the quote. However, the alleged comment was later deleted. In response to a TikTok video discussing the aftermath, Gomez replied with just a blank space, leaving fans wondering about her thoughts on the matter, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Recently, Raisa addressed and refuted rumors of any feud with Selena Gomez after the singer posted the birthday tribute. In an interview with TMZ on July 27th, the 35-year-old actress was asked about her friendship with Gomez, whom she donated a kidney to in 2017 after the singer needed a transplant due to a complication related to Lupus. At first, Raisa laughed off the question when asked if they had been in touch since Gomez's birthday message on Instagram. Nevertheless, she later made it clear that she and her longtime friend are still on good terms, reaffirming their positive relationship, saying, “There’s no beef, guys.”

