Selena Gomez Finally Shared What Songs Taylor Swift Wrote About Her

Selena Gomez has finally revealed the songs Taylor Swift wrote about her. Gomez shared the details on her husband Benny Blanco’s new video series, Friends Keep Secrets. She confirmed Swift wrote two songs about her, and only one of them has been released so far.

Gomez said, “‘Dorothea’ is about me. I feel like a lot of huge moments that were self-defining, from relationships to family to love to hate, all of it in between, we were figuring it out because I was 15 and she was 18.”

She further stated, “We didn’t really know what was going on. We’ve never seen each other any differently. When I listen to it, I’m so impressed by how it’s eloquently put.”

The iconic duo, who have remained best friends for over 18 years, have been through different stages in the industry. Swift’s lyrics written for Gomez described exactly that, touching on their friendship, hopes and dreams.

Selena Gomez confirms “Dorothea” by Taylor Swift is about her. pic.twitter.com/aOh8NMnOaL — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) March 3, 2026



When Swift released the album Evermore in 2020, fans speculated whether the song “Dorothea” was about Gomez, but there was no official confirmation. The song’s lyrics describe a small town girl who went on to chase her “Hollywood dreams.” The lyrics also describe the woman selling makeup.

Fans connected the lyrics to Gomez with her similar career trajectory, and she has a Rare Beauty makeup line. Gomez also talked about another unreleased song called Family, describing their close friendship. They have been each other’s rocks in the industry. The song was written a decade ago and was never released.

She explained the unreleased song, “It was basically saying you have these amazing dreams. You want to be in a movie, in every crowd I see you. Then her part was, “You believe in my stupid dreams, like playing stadiums.”

Gomez proudly added that they both achieved the dreams Swift wrote about in the song. Whenever she listens to it, she remembers how Swift sweetly told her she had written a song about them and their story.

📍Selena Gomez revealed that Taylor Swift wrote the song “Family” about ten years ago, dedicated to their friendship with Selena. “There’s a song Taylor wrote about us, it’s called ‘Family pic.twitter.com/EFuunY44tQ — celeb_myworld (@Celeb_myworld) March 4, 2026

The two began their friendship when they were dating the Jonas Brothers. The romances ended, but their friendship turned into a sister-like bond. In an interview, Gomez even went on to claim Swift is her only friend in the industry. However, several fans did not like the statement, especially after another friend of hers, Francia Raisa, donated her kidney to save her life.

Gomez reminisced about her friendship with Swift on her husband’s video series, calling it “absolutely unbelievable to come from 17 years of friendship.” They both went through fun life moments, heartbreaks and love stories and were engaged at the same time. Gomez called it the coolest part. When she married Blanco, Swift was her bridesmaid and delivered a moving speech.