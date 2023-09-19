Selena Gomez playfully jokes about her own quirks.

On Tuesday, September 12th, the 31-year-old actor posted a heartfelt photo on her Instagram Story after the awards ceremony. The picture captured a warm embrace between her and her friend. In the midst of their conversation, Gomez was seen talking while Swift laughed in response. The star of Only Murders in the Building proceeded to express her admiration for her friend, all while adding a playful comment about her own appearance. “She looks stunning, I look constipated,” Gomez wrote in the caption. She continued the bit by adding: “Typical.”

📸 | Selena Gomez via Instagram story #VMAs



— “She looks stunning I look constipated. Typical.” pic.twitter.com/VAN0Bz3WA9 — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) September 13, 2023

Although Selena made a self-deprecating joke, both women appeared stunning at the VMAs. At the star-studded event, the two friends made fashion statements with their daring attire. Gomez donned a striking red floral dress designed by Oscar de la Renta, featuring a high leg slit, and complemented her look with red strappy heels. Her presence on the red carpet was unexpected, as she hadn't previously announced her attendance at the awards show. On the other hand, Swift graced the red carpet in a black Versace dress with a button-down style, accentuated by layered gold chain necklaces and paired with strappy black sandals, per Independent.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

Both close friends had a victorious evening, with Swift securing nine awards, including the highly sought-after Video of the Year accolade for Anti-Hero. Gomez, on the other hand, clinched the Best Afrobeats award alongside Nigerian singer Rema for their song Calm Down.

Swift was seen enthusiastically supporting Gomez as she joined Rema on stage to receive the award. The singer was spotted jumping, cheering, and sending kisses to her close friend. “Thank you! Thank you so much Rema for believing in me and thank you for choosing me to be a part of such an incredible song that’s been able to break records. Thank you to all of you for listening, streaming. I could not be more honored. And I want to send all of my love to Nigeria, thank you," Gomez told the crowd.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

In addition to winning Video of the Year, Swift's Anti-Hero also secured awards for Best Pop and Song of the Year. While accepting the Moon Person for Video of the Year, the singer of Karma addressed the audience, saying, "OK. This is unbelievable. This is... I just want to say that the fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me based on the memories that we've made recently. I've just been on a tour that has been the most joyful and exhilarating experience. And we're not even halfway done with it. It's really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year. I cannot believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the Midnights album. And all I have to say tonight is thank you. I’m blown away. Thank you so much to the fans. I love you so much."

