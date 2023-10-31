According to a recent report, Selena Gomez, the multi-talented 31-year-old artist, is voicing her concerns about best friend Taylor Swift's whirlwind romance with NFL star Travis Kelce. Apparently, it is Swift's behavior in this new relationship that has her best friend a bit worried, particularly given that the Bad Blood singer has historically been very private when it comes to matters of the heart.

An insider shared with Page Six that Gomez found Swift's actions perplexing, believing that she was 'moving too fast' with Kelce. This sentiment stems from the fact that Swift, renowned for her discretion in previous relationships, is now remarkably open about her newfound beau. The insider revealed, "...now with this [relationship], she’s [Swift] so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena.”

Swift's prior relationship with actor Joe Alwyn was characterized by its extraordinary privacy despite lasting several years. In stark contrast, her relationship with Kelce has taken a much more public turn, which has reportedly alarmed Gomez. The source also disclosed that Gomez was taken aback to see Swift spending time with Travis's mother, Donna Kelce, in a public suite shortly after they first met.

What 'troubled' Gomez even more than the quick progression of Swift and Kelce's relationship was their overt displays of affection, like holding hands in public, just weeks after their first meeting. This kind of behavior seemed uncharacteristic for Swift. To be clear, Gomez's apprehension doesn't come from animosity toward Kelce or disapproval of their romance. Rather, the Only Murders in the Building actress seems worried about how rapidly the couple is moving. Gomez has also turned down offers to go to Kelce's games, explaining that she wants to steer clear of the media circus surrounding their relationship.

It's important to stress that Gomez and Swift's friendship is still going strong. Even with their apparently differing views on Swift's new relationship, the two pals were spotted enjoying sushi in West Hollywood together recently, proving that their bond remains solid, The Daily Mail reported. Gomez's concerns aren't isolated either, as the report suggests other members of Swift's inner circle share her worries as well. The Haim sisters, part of Swift's tight-knit group of friends, are said to mirror Gomez's feelings about how fast Swift's new romance is moving.

Travis' own brother, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, has also spoken up about his worries. He hinted at the pressures that accompany dating someone as famous as Swift, expressing concern for his younger brother's newfound fame. But despite the apprehension and scrutiny, Swift and Kelce continue cultivating their relationship. They've been dating since early September and are reportedly 'falling in love,' according to a source who said, "Travis is a gentleman and, although it is maybe too soon to say, everyone really feels like she has finally met her match."

