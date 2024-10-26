Selena Gomez Had an Awkward ‘Diddy’ Slip-Up at Charity Event And Left the Crowd In Splits

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Selena Gomez had a bit of an awkward moment while giving her speech at the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit on October 24. The 32-year-old singer and actress looked great as she spoke at Nya Studios in Los Angeles. She was there to discuss mental health with hundreds of visitors, but things took a turn she certainly wasn't prepared for.

This entire incident occurred when Gomez was discussing her charity's collaboration with Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, which focuses on preventing youth suicide. "They are committed to youth mental health, from suicide prevention training in schools to their drop-in center here in LA, and their Teen Line lifeline," Gomez shared. "I am very honored to be working with such incredible change-makers." The situation became awkward when she tried to introduce the executive director of DHMS. By mistake, Gomez pronounced it "Diddy" instead of "Didi" (dee-dee), a name that has recently been linked to significant legal issues. The crowd burst into laughter right away.

Gomez handled it expertly and she immediately acknowledged her error and apologized. "I really am sorry." She quickly got back on track and introduced Lyn Morris and other DHMS executives. She hugged them warmly as they took the stage for the speech. Even with that brief awkward moment, the event continued to go smoothly, with the main goal being to raise money for organizations that provide young people with mental health help. The Rare Impact Fund has been actively supporting youth mental health by collaborating with various groups to ensure that youth receive the necessary resources and support, as per the New York Post.

The fact that this error occurs at a time when Sean "Diddy" Combs is making headlines for some very serious issues is interesting. In September 2024, he was arrested by federal authorities over big allegations like sex trafficking and racketeering. The latest accusation is from a woman who says Combs abused her when she was just 13 at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party. However, Combs's attorneys disagree with all of these accusations, claiming he is "an innocent man with nothing to hide." In a statement, his team stated, "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process." Combs is still being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center despite entering a not-guilty plea since his bail was twice denied. His trial is scheduled for May 2025.

Selena Gomez attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Image Source: Axelle/Getty Images)

The charity gala, hosted at Nya Studios West in Los Angeles, brought together hundreds of supporters dedicated to advancing mental health resources for young people. Gomez showed her passion for mental health advocacy when she talked about the meaningful work happening through her foundation’s partnerships, even after a little slip-up. She has been open up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder back in 2020 and since then she has been very vocal about the importance of mental health awareness, as per AP News.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).