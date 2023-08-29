Selena Gomez Fans Bash Justin Bieber And Blame An ‘Insecure’ Hailey Bieber: "You Want to Shadow Her"

It seems like there's new drama in the Selena Gomez versus Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber saga.

While Selena Gomez is enjoying the popularity of her new single, Single Soon, which is already trending in several countries, JB is back on Instagram after a long hiatus with a cute post with his wife, Hailey.

After being absent from social media for more than three months, Justin Bieber came back on Instagram by posting a sweet photo of his niece and Hailey Bieber. The duo was seen in the picture admiring their niece and beaming widely. Some astute followers referred to underlying concerns they thought Hailey was hiding and said that these insecurities may have sparked Bieber's post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Fans think Justin Bieber deliberately returned from his social media hiatus on the same day his ex Selena Gomez released her single Single Soon. Fans of the Calm Down singer accused Justin of attempting to “overshadow” Selena's song, while some blamed his wife Hailey Bieber for “forcing” him to return to social media, per Geo.tv.

Fans flooded the comments section, pleading for Hailey to stop uploading photos from her husband's account. “Hailey forced him to post this,” a fan alleged while one wrote, “Stop taking your husband's phone. Stop controlling him.” A fan reacted to the post, commenting, “Funny, you haven’t posted a picture since May, but all the sudden someone drops a new song and you’re all over the Internet. Just saying,” while another penned, “He didn’t post his sister on her birthday but he posts ur, niece…… okay.”

When you’re watching Justin Bieber’s story and then there’s just Hailey💀 give Justin his phone back I know you made him post that @haileybieber 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NvUYRmts9b — Stef🥀🌻 (@idkcurlyfries) August 26, 2023

Another fan wrote about Hailey's insecurities, adding, “I'm gonna heart the post because it is JB and the baby is cute. But letting you know that I don't like you HB. Stop posting on JB's Instagram, Your insecurities are so high, it is so obvious. Calm down, sis!” Some said Hailey Bieber shared the photo using Justin Bieber's phone. One wrote, “Hailey we know you posted this. We all saw Justin laid up with SZA,” while another penned, “Give that man his phone back girl.”

Another one slammed Justin Bieber and wrote, “Because Selena Gomez released a song today, you want to shadow her, you’re stealing a role from her,” while “Looks like someone finally remembered his Instagram password,” added a fan. “We see what you are doing! Always a drama queen!” another dragged the model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Although fans speculate drama between these three, Bieber had discussed her alleged conflict with Gomez during an interview on Bloomberg's The Circuit back in June. "I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez," Bieber told host Emily Chang, per PEOPLE. “This is not about this pitting between two women — it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted, and perpetuated narratives that can be dangerous."

Bieber added, "Time and time again I say there is no issue and it's so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man.”

Hailey Biber shares video of her listening to Selena Gomez’s new single “single soon” pic.twitter.com/UEL2U9L8aK — Ru 🌟 (@hoeforselena) August 25, 2023

