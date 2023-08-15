Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Twin With 'Unplanned' Leopard Print Heels

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa put an end to feud rumors on Friday by reuniting again for a night out in Santa Monica, California. After having a bite to eat, the Calm Down singer and Grown-ish star were seen exiting the hotspot for celebrities, Giorgio Baldi, reported PageSix. As the two exited the Italian eatery and photographers took shots, Gomez, 31, led the way. Nothing says "friendship goals" like an impromptu matching fashion moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 😍😍 (@sellymyheart_180)

When Gomez and Raisa left for a ladies night out wearing surprise matching leopard-print shoes, they proved their relationship was stable. The two wore heels and exposed legs in a shot posted to Selena's Instagram Story, with the singer sporting a slingback type and Raisa donning a traditional stiletto, as per Instyle magazine.

Selena displayed her whole ensemble, which included a long-sleeved, mock-neck LBD with a side slit, in another photo. She accessorized with hefty gold hoops and a chic hairdo with a center part, in addition to her leopard-print shoes. Francia, on the other hand, had her long auburn hair down in free waves and was sporting a plunging copper-colored blouse with green shorts.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

The Bring It On: All or Nothing actor clarified on Instagram following the gathering that everything is OK between her and Gomez. She said that there was "no beef, just salsa," and that their matching shoes were "not planned." The BFFs' unexpected outing comes months after there were rumors that they were at odds.

Even though Raisa gave a kidney to Gomez in 2017 during the Come & Get It singer's battle with lupus, Gomez revealed in November 2022 that Taylor Swift was her sole friend in the entertainment field. "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities," she told Rolling Stone at the time. "My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong."

Selena Gomez goes out with kidney donor Francia Raisa in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/FLOjCom5p6 — #MrInfluencerUg 🇺🇬 🇳🇬 🇬🇭 (@MrInfluencerUg1) August 14, 2023

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum's comment appeared to bother the How I Met Your Father actress, who even added the word "interesting" under a social media post spotlighting Gomez's statement. On Instagram, she also unfollowed the creator of Rare Beauty. Raisa has since avoided queries about why she unfollowed her former closest friend and has been silent about any growing hostilities between her and Gomez.

Only friendship in the building. ❤️ Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa share a photo of a twinning moment from their night out together after squashing feud rumors here: https://t.co/iBLuDbE8Wp pic.twitter.com/8aRGHuR5Go — E! News (@enews) August 12, 2023

Renán Almendárez Coello, her father, however, had no trouble informing the public that there was a dispute between two actresses. In a resurfaced interview, he said that Raisa had challenged Gomez since the latter continued to use alcohol despite having a kidney transplant. "Love, money, and fame change the whole world, including Selena," he had said.

Gomez, however, appears to have made an effort to keep things amicable between herself and the Life-Size 2 actor. The Hotel Transylvania voice actress referred to Raisa as her "best friend" in March while talking to Dear... on Apple TV.

