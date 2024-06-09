Secret Service Had Threatened Travis Kelce They’d ‘Tase Him’ if He Acted out During White House Visit

Three-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce is a well-known figure inside the White House. However, even frequent guests to the White House cannot always make themselves at home. On May 31, Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their most recent Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers at 1600, Pennsylvania Avenue in the nation's capital. Kelce had a chance to take the podium as one of the team's best players. It did, nevertheless, come with a caution, per US Weekly.

"When I walked in, I had about four or five Secret Service members come up to me and tell me, 'You know if you go up to that podium, we're authorized to tase you,'" Kelce shared with his older brother, Jason Kelce, on the latest New Heights podcast episode. Kelce was very prepared for his visit to the POTUS' home, especially given his mistakes last time, per NBC4.

My boy Travis finally having his “My fellow Americans” 🇺🇸 moment.



“My fellow Americans…. It’s nice to see you all again….. They told me if i came up here I’d get tased, so im going to go back to my spot.” 😂



- Travis Kelce 🏈



pic.twitter.com/viRwnKLHcK — Tayvis1989 (@TayvisEra1989) June 1, 2024

“I made sure — because of what happened last time and how embarrassed I was for going to the White House with an expired ID — I made sure that I brought my passport this time so that it showed that I was a citizen in Missouri,” the Kansas City Chiefs player explained. “I was official, and I was legit, and I was doing things the right way.”

President Biden: I’d have Travis Kelce come up here but God only knows what he’ll say



Travis Kelce: I’m not going to lie President Biden. They told me if I came up here, I would get tased pic.twitter.com/8HxoEOysO8 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 31, 2024

The taser threat, though, was all that was on his mind the whole time. "That's all that was going through my head. I had no idea President Biden was going to ask me to come up and let me have my moment. And he walks right up, and the first thing he said was (to) give me the floor. And I felt (a) Taser aimed at me when I was up there the whole time."

When he summoned the Chiefs tight end to the platform, President Joe Biden made light of the possible pandemonium by joking, "God only knows what he’ll say." In addition to showing off to the audience with his best presidential imitation, Kelce took the mike to share his thoughts with the audience. "My fellow Americans, it’s nice to see you all yet again," Kelce said. "Uh, I’m not going to lie, President Biden, they told me if I came up here I’d get tased, so I’m going to go back to my spot."

Kelce was no stranger to the White House podium. During the Chiefs' June 2023 visit, he ran forward to the microphone and said a few remarks before Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Chiefs, jokingly pulled him back. Should the Chiefs do what no club in NFL history has ever done before next season—win three consecutive Super Bowls—Kelce might get another trip to the White House.

"It's an always an honor to go to the White House," he said on the podcast he and his brother share. "Any time that I get a chance to get recognized by the president of the United States and get to go with my teammates and a group of men and women that I had success with to the point where we get to get acknowledgement, I'm doing it every single time.