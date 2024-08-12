Secret Service Breaks Into Private Salon During Fundraiser for Kamala Harris, Netizens Cry 'Felony'

After facing severe backlash over botched security during Donald Trump's assassination attempt at a rally, the Secret Service has once again come under scrutiny for violating service codes. Alicia Powers, a Berkshire, Massachusetts, salon owner, raised alarm after Secret Service agents 'violated' her privacy during a local fundraiser for Vice President and Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris. As per the Daily Mail, Powers claimed that after breaking the lock, an agent allowed folks to use her restroom facilities for over two hours. "But they didn't even...ask for permission," she complained. "They just helped themselves."

The U.S. Secret Service is apologizing to a Massachusetts salon owner after an agent covered her security camera with duct tape and broke into her salon by picking the lock so that its bathroom could be used by various people for a two-hour period.



After the two-hour period,…

An agent could be seen approaching the front entrance of the salon, in security camera footage, then returning to cover the camera with a tape. Subsequently, for the next two hours, the agent permitted several individuals to use the washroom. Powers claimed that a representative from the Secret Service's Boston field office called to apologize after Business Insider contacted the organization regarding the breach. "He said to me everything that was done was done very wrong," the salon owner recounted. "They were not supposed to tape my camera without permission. They were not supposed to enter the building without permission."

It might be a stretch, but I think she has argument for a 3rd Amendment lawsuit.



"No Soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the Owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law."

In light of the same, netizens advised Powers to file a Third Amendment lawsuit against the agency. "It might be a stretch, but I think she can argue for a Third Amendment lawsuit. 'No Soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law," an X user suggested. "Confiscation of private property for public use is unconstitutional. All SS agents involved must be fired immediately for violating their oaths to the Constitution. The government needs to pay whatever rent the salon demands for use of the property as well!!!," another netizen criticized.

This is an unforgivable act of tyranny by the Secret Service—an appalling abuse of power that spits in the face of every principle this country stands for. Agents breaking into a private business, tampering with security, and treating a citizen's property like their personal…

In a similar vein, a concerned citizen deemed it an 'abuse of power.' "This is an unforgivable act of tyranny by the Secret Service— an appalling abuse of power that spits in the face of every principle this country stands for. Agents breaking into a private business, tampering with security, and treating a citizen's property like their personal playground is nothing short of criminal. This is not just a violation; it's a disgusting display of arrogance, a contemptuous disregard for the rule of law, and an insult to the rights of every American. Heads must roll for this. Apologies are worthless. Accountability is non-negotiable. This atrocity demands immediate, severe consequences." Another X user remarked, "How is this something that ends with an apology and not felony 'breaking and entering' charges like every other normal person."

I'm sorry. This is called a FELONY!

It matters not that they're SS. You can't just break and enter a dwelling/establishment because you need to use the restroom.

And why on earth would she have to close her business because Harris is fundraising?



WTH is going on with the SS?

"I'm sorry. This is called a felony! It matters not that they're SS. You can't just break and enter a dwelling/establishment because you need to use the restroom. And why on earth would she have to close her business because Harris is fundraising? WTH is going on with the SS?" another netizen raged.

Power explained why she had to shut down her business for the event. "They had a bunch of people in and out of here doing a couple of bomb sweeps again– totally understand what they have to do, due to the nature of the situation...And at that point, my team felt like it was a little bit chaotic, and we just decided to close for Saturday."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik

Secret Service spokesperson, Melissa McKenzie, addressed the issue, "The U.S. Secret Service works closely with our partners in the business community to carry out our protective and investigative missions. The Secret Service has since communicated with the affected business owner." She added, "We hold these relationships in the highest regard and our personnel would not enter, or instruct our partners to enter, a business without the owner's permission."