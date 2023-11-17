Former President Donald Trump is known for his rather eccentric and bold yet fearless demeanor. He’s underway a myriad of legal affairs while en route to the path of campaigning for President in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections. Staying true to his motto: 'Never Surrender', he and his team are marching ahead without fear or doubt. Although the campaigning may seem to be going swimmingly, something shocking and concerning was recently brought to attention by former Federal Prosecutor Dennis Aftergut about Trump.

According to Newsweek, A Senate Hearing crescendoed into what was supposed to be a formal and civil ordeal. As per NBC News, there was an intense exchange of words and alleged fists involving the former House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy. This facilitated criticism about Republicans who’ve been the center of attention amid an ongoing battle to add monetary funds for the government. In The Bulwark article published by Aftergut; “Punching Politicians and Trump’s Belligerence” he correlates the violent feat to Trump’s alleged involvement. He claimed that it “fits into larger patterns in the world of Donald Trump.”

Furthermore, the former federal prosecutor added in the opinion piece: “Time and time again Trump has issued permission slips to those who practice violence.” As per Aftergut, it insinuates the twice-impeached President condoning violence. Aftergut continued to highlight the groups that practice this violence as per The Guardian: “His fascination with the use of force including by violent militias like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, is well documented.”

Both the groups mentioned in one form or another ‘violently’ oppose the government of The United States and often interfere during Presidential Elections. Regardless, Aftergut made a reference to the aforementioned violent act that took place earlier this week on Tuesday. He wrote, “Tuesday’s events can only really be understood in that larger context of Trump and violence.”

The former Prosecutor also highlights two major instances that he claimed were proof that Trump encourages or rather welcomes violence. First, he recalled a plethora of Trump’s supporters repeatedly screaming in unison: “Hang Mike Pence” during the riots that took place on the 6th of January, 2021 in the U.S. Capitol Building. The other one Aftergut pondered over in his article was the Black Lives Matter Protest in 2020. During these protests, the former prosecutor took note of one particular comment made by Trump: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

He went on to pen down a message for all the other journalists on the field who dedicate their lives to reporting truth and justice among other matters. He strongly urged them to “not be shy about connecting the dots” between Trump’s comments and the “violent actions of his Republican followers.” Lastly, he ended his thoughts with a prompt message in continuation of the prior statements. Aftergut wrote: “And the rest of us, remembering that normalizing small acts of political violence can create the climate for big ones, must keep calling out MAGA violence and those who are responsible for it.”

