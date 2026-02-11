Phone Call That Sparked Trump’s Gordie Howe International Bridge Meltdown Revealed

President Donald Trump often uses Truth Social to express his frustrations in lengthy posts. His most recent one about Gordie Howe International Bridge appeared to follow that pattern. He reportedly had a private phone call before posting on the social media platform.

According to two anonymous sources who spoke to The New York Post, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called Trump after reportedly meeting with Detroit-based trucking tycoon Matthew Moroun. The Moroun family has owned the Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Detroit for years.

A phone call to President Donald Trump shortly before he posted a furious rant against Canada and the Gordie Howe International Bridge on Monday has raised eyebrows over its timing.https://t.co/QwoVylh0bR — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 11, 2026

The construction of the bridge is reportedly in the final stages of completion and is scheduled to open later this year. However, there is a reason it has been delayed for years, and it has much to do with the Moroun family.

For years, the family has filed legal challenges against the U.S. government seeking to delay or halt construction of the bridge.

It was after this meeting that Lutnick had a private call with Trump, preceding a series of posts on Truth Social. The president criticized what he described as U.S. support for Canada over the years, followed by comments about the aftermath of political dealings with China.

President Trump will not allow the Gordie Howe International Bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve. pic.twitter.com/mhomdlOncY — GreatLakesLady (@GreatlakesladyM) February 10, 2026

After listing his issues with Canada, Trump addressed the “massive bridge” between Ontario and Michigan – the Gordie Howe International Bridge. As mentioned earlier, the bridge is set to open later this year and is in the final testing phase of construction.

Trump claimed he would not allow the bridge to open unless Canada compensates the U.S. for what he said the country has provided over the years. He also accused Canada of “disrespect and unfair treatment” and revealed that negotiations to own “at least half” of the bridge were underway.

The timing of the call and the potential influence it may have on the president’s decisions have drawn attention from critics and online commentators. The Moroun family has previously taken legal action that delayed the construction and opening of the bridge.

Here is the Trump motivation. Moroun owns the Ambassador Bridge and they had already tried to derailed the Gordie Howe project before pic.twitter.com/RrFWk9poYM — 🦋Josephine la requine 🦈 🇨🇦🦋 (@countrydancer99) February 10, 2026

During his first term, the Moroun family attempted to lobby Trump against opening the bridge by claiming exclusive toll rights. They also argued that the opening would cause them financial harm because they would lose toll revenue from the Ambassador Bridge, a point critics on social media have described as suspicious.

Details about the private meeting between a Moroun family member and Lutnick, followed by a call with Trump, surfaced only after the Truth Social post was published. Critics have questioned whether outside influences may be playing a role in Trump’s decision-making and whether the posts are spontaneous or planned. The president has not addressed those concerns.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he spoke to Donald Trump following the U.S. president’s threat to block the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit. Carney says he reminded Trump that Canada paid for the bridge. pic.twitter.com/eetXhJYwnM — Olivia Stefanovich (@CBCOlivia) February 10, 2026

However, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney and Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer debunked Trump’s ownership claims, followed by other accusations. Both of them emphasized equal ownership and the construction efforts of the bridge.

However, speculations and conspiracy theories about Trump’s alleged connection with the Moroun family continue to spread like wildfire online. The Trump administration has yet to respond to these new claims against the POTUS.