Trump Threatens To Stop Michigan To Canada Bridge From Opening

President Donald Trump has threatened to prevent the opening of the nearly completed Gordie Howe International Bridge — a major international crossing between Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario — unless Canada agrees to renegotiate terms and compensate the United States, saying the current arrangement is unfair to American interests.

In a lengthy post on social media, Trump said he “will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the fairness and respect that we deserve.” The bridge, long seen as a symbol of cross-border cooperation, has been under construction since 2018 and is expected to open early this year.

Trump’s ultimatum marks a sharp pivot from earlier support for the infrastructure project. The Gordie Howe International Bridge, named for the legendary hockey player who starred with Detroit’s NHL team, is a $4.7 billion cable-stayed crossing designed to reduce congestion at existing border points and facilitate trade. The bridge has been funded primarily by the Canadian government, with the plan for toll revenues to recoup those costs over time under an agreement that also gives Michigan partial ownership.

“As everyone knows, the Country of Canada has treated the United States very unfairly for decades,” Trump wrote. “But imagine, Canada is building a massive bridge between Ontario and Michigan. They own both the Canada and the United States side and, of course, built it with virtually no US content. President Barack Hussein Obama stupidly gave them a waiver so they could get around the BUY AMERICAN Act, and not use any American products, including our Steel.”

Critics of Trump’s threat have voiced alarm that blocking the bridge’s opening could have significant economic repercussions. Michigan officials from both parties emphasized the structure’s importance to jobs, commerce and regional growth. A spokesperson for Michigan’s governor said the bridge is “the busiest trade crossing in North America” and “good for Michigan workers and the auto industry,” predicting that it will open “one way or another.” Others, including members of Congress representing Detroit, said halting the project would be harmful to business and jobs, noting the deep economic ties between Michigan and Canada.

“I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve,” President Trump added.

BREAKING: Trump’s Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says that Trump has “valid concerns” over the bridge connecting Canada to Michigan after Trump threw a tantrum last night on Truth Social. This is a desperate attempt at sane washing insanity.

Trump’s complaint focuses on what he portrays as a one-sided deal that delivers little direct benefit to the U.S. He demanded that Ottawa give Washington greater ownership of the bridge and pressed for immediate negotiations. “With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset,” Trump wrote, also accusing Canadian authorities of failing to use sufficient U.S. materials, such as American-made steel, in construction.

The escalation comes amid broader tensions between the United States and Canada over trade and tariffs. Trump has targeted Canadian products and policies in recent actions, contributing to strained diplomatic and economic relations. His threat to block the bridge — a project previously endorsed by leaders in both countries — has drawn sharp rebukes from Canadian officials, who have sought to reassure that the issue can be resolved through dialogue.

Despite the controversy, local and state officials have reiterated the bridge’s bipartisan support and economic significance. They say the crossing will enhance capacity for commercial traffic, create jobs and strengthen the long-standing trade relationship between Michigan and its largest international partner. Blocking or delaying the opening, they argue, would undercut those benefits and introduce uncertainty into a critical supply corridor.

Trump’s latest move has introduced a new flashpoint in U.S.–Canada relations at a time when both governments are preparing for broader negotiations over trade agreements. Whether his threat will translate into formal action remains unclear, but his public stance has already sparked debate about infrastructure, sovereignty and economic strategy at the heart of the shared border.