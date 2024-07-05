Second Female Celebrity Linked to Matthew Perry's Death May Have Shared Doctors for Drugs: Report

The tragic death of beloved Friends actor Matthew Perry continues to shock and sadden fans worldwide. Perry, who was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023, died at the age of 54 from the acute effects of ketamine and drowning. As the investigation into his untimely death unfolds, new revelations have surfaced linking a second female celebrity to the case, hinting at a shared struggle with drug addiction.

"Multiple people" could face charges in the investigation into the ketamine supplied to actor Matthew Perry before his untimely death, law enforcement sources told @ABC News. @laraspencer reports. pic.twitter.com/kjS6tnHHuk — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 27, 2024

A detailed investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) into Perry’s fatal ketamine overdose has now revealed the indulgence of another friend. According to a report, this unnamed woman, who allegedly portrayed herself as sober, was in reality a ‘walking pharmacy’ deeply entrenched in addiction. This revelation follows the initial linking of actress Brooke Mueller, Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife, to the case.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Warner Bros. Television

As per Daily Mail, the investigation has uncovered photo evidence showing this second celebrity with Perry at the office of a doctor known to prescribe ketamine. Sources indicate, "Matthew and the second celebrity pal may have 'aided' each other by referring each other to their respective doctors whenever their own drug supply ran low." The as-yet-unnamed celebrity is reported to have been a prominent part of Perry’s life, with late-night discussions about their struggles and addictions. The course claims, "If the feds had either one of their phones — especially [the second celeb’s], because she doesn’t erase her text messages — they would probably find conversations about the drug and 'How can I get extra?' Like, it will not look good for the celebrity."

There could very well be charges filed in Matthew Perry’s case.



The levels of Ketamine found in his system were inconsistent with any therapy’s Matthew Perry was receiving.



Should dealers be held responsible? pic.twitter.com/V6w0VezqhG — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) June 27, 2024

As per Mirror, the first celebrity linked to Perry’s death, Brooke Mueller, had been interviewed several times by the LAPD. Despite her cooperation and the fact that she was never arrested, Mueller’s history with substance abuse and her connection to Perry through rehab stays have placed her under scrutiny. Mueller’s past issues with drugs, which include losing custody of her children in 2013 due to suspected drug use, add a complex layer to the investigation. Charlie's legal council, Gregory J. Pedrick asserted, "I believe Ms. Mueller's past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities investigating Mr. Perry's death. Nothing more."

A source added, "It's tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew's death], but she's adamant she had nothing to do with that. Law enforcement sources tell us there is an ongoing investigation into where Matthew got the ketamine that ended up playing a part in his death — and the main questions are who provided the drug, and under which the circumstances.” The LAPD’s investigation, now involving the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Postal Inspection Service, aims to unravel how Perry obtained the ketamine that led to his death.