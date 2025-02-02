Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Secretly Rushed to the Hospital Amid Shocking Sexual Assault Allegations

Rapper and music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs was rushed to the hospital for an urgent MRI in secrecy.

It has been reported that disgraced musician and artist Sean “Diddy” Combs complained about having trouble in his knees, after which he was taken to the Brooklyn hospital from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The 55-year-old music mogul is awaiting trial on s– trafficking charges after multiple women accused him of assault.

Sources close to the prison disclosed that Sean was taken to the hospital for a scan and then was swiftly returned to his cell without any unnecessary procedures or waiting at the medical center. His visit to the hospital was kept under wraps from the media to avoid any gossip or speculation regarding his health and his condition in prison.

When asked, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said: “For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for anyone in our custody to include medical status or medical trips.”

However, law and enforcement agencies were made aware of this trip in case the news was leaked to the media and to control potential situations.

One of the sources close to Sean “Diddy” Combs also revealed that during Christmas, the rapper had complained about having breathing problems and mental breakdowns. However, his request to visit the prison medical center was denied by the prison guard.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has assumed that with his high-powered legal team, he would be out by the holidays, which didn’t happen, and it has been playing with his composure. But it seems Sean “Diddy” Combs has come to terms with his situation, at least for now.

It was also reported that Sean has picked up meditation and breathing techniques and practices them regularly to keep himself calm and sane. Sean “Diddy” Combs is in prison for s– trafficking charges, sexual assault, racketeering, and physical abuse charges.

Three anonymous accusers have also filed numerous additional sexual assault cases against Combs. In episodes that occurred far more recently than previously disclosed, several people allege that Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted them.

A New York-based lawyer filed the claims, which included similar testimonies from the unnamed plaintiffs who say Combs drugged and sodomized them, with the earliest incident occurring in 2019.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has also been accused of transportation with the intent of prostitution. All these charges were brought forward after the FBI raided all his houses at the same time and collected evidence that could prove fatal for his defence in court.

There have been multiple women who have come forward with various allegations, which his lawyers have time and again denied. His lawyers have called these women opportunists who are trying to take advantage of his social status.

American music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has apologised for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura after CNN obtained CCTV footage showing him running after, pushing down, kicking and dragging her in a hotel hallway in California in 2016.

Sean was earlier accused of abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura, which he denied, but the case was settled within 24 hours. The tape was later leaked from the hotel lobby, where one could see Sean kicking and assaulting her.

For now, no more news has been released either by the detention center or medical center regarding Diddy’s health.