“He Molested Me Every Single Day”, Sean Diddy in Another Scandal as Victims Share Horrifying Details

Sean Diddy Combs has been accused again in a new lawsuit for dangling a woman from a 17th-floor balcony of an apartment during an altercation. The lawsuit that was filed in Los Angeles by Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, a fashion designer alleges the incident that happened in 2016. She reports that the incident occurred when Bryana was at Mr. Combs’ ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura’s home.

The allegation is an addition to two dozen other lawsuits that Sean Combs have been accused of, that includes drugging people, sexual assault, threatening witnesses and causing physical harm. The hip hop mogul also faces federal charges in sex trafficking and racketeering schemes. Diddy has apparently denied all the allegations, and even the latest claim.

🚨BREAKING – WARNING DISTURBING 🚨 Graphic details including detailed statement from one of the alleged Diddy Victims. 😳 pic.twitter.com/GKb2pV9E0w — MrTruthBomb (@realMrTruthBomb) October 19, 2024

A representative stated to the BBC that he “firmly denies these serious allegations” in the latest lawsuit and “remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless”. Ms. Bana Bongolan reported that she was spending a night at Ms Ventura’s apartment when Sean Combs started banging and shouting at the front door, the lawsuit stated.

After entering the apartment, Sean Diddy Combs allegedly confronted Bryana Bongolan, who was on the balcony during that time. The lawsuit clearly stated that Combs allegedly molested and grabbed her. He then lifted Bryana up and started dangling her from the balcony of the apartment. When the incident took place, Ms. Bongolan weighed around 100lb, as per the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that Bryana, “attempted to resist him, throwing her weight back in a desperate struggle to avoid being thrown to the ground and likely to her death”, but Mr. Combs “easily overpowered her”. The lawsuit alleges that Ms. Ventura a while later came outside to interrupt, and Sean Diddy then pulled her back over the ledge of the balcony, and slammed her onto the patio furniture.

The representative of the music icon has denied these allegations in a statement issued to the BBC. “Anyone has the right to file a lawsuit, regardless of the evidence they may or may not have,” the statement said, and added that Sean Combs “has unwavering faith in the facts and in the fairness of the judicial process”. The statement continued, “In court, the truth will come to light, demonstrating that the claims against Mr. Combs are without merit.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces fresh accusations in a new lawsuit, claiming he threatened to ki*l fashion designer Bryana Bana Bongolan, dangled her from a 17th-floor balcony of a West Coast apartment, and slammed her into patio furniture. In the 17-page legal filing, Bongolan alleges… pic.twitter.com/kfFdyADRF3 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) November 30, 2024

As per the lawsuit, Bryana Bongolan is still unsure as to what actually provoked the alleged incident to occur. Bongolan is seeking $10m (£7.89m) in damages from Sean “Diddy” Combs. In the lawsuit, Bryana alleged that it was a “culmination of a series of threats, intimidation and violence that colored many of Ms. Bongolan’s interactions with Mr. Combs from the day she met him”. The allegation hints at another incident that is being filed in a different lawsuit by Ms. Ventura against Sean Combs.

The lawsuit filed in 2023 by Ms. Ventura was settled the very next day, included allegations of rape, sex trafficking and abuse. It noted an incident at Ms. Ventura’s apartment when Sean Combs “picked up one of Ms. Ventura’s friends like a child and dangled the friend over the balcony”.

Bryana Bongolan also alleged that she tolerated “terror and abuse” from Sean Diddy Combs throughout the year, during their professional relationship. They started working professionally when the rap mogul approached Bryana to collaborate with her for projects like album cover art and clothing line. Sean Diddy Combs is now being held in jail at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. He has been denied bail all three times by the judge.

If you or someone you know needs support, here are some helplines you can reach out to National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or online chat.