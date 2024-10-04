Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosted Hailey Bieber's Dad and Oprah Winfrey as Per New Footage

Sean Diddy Combs is being constantly scrutinized for all his actions after his arrest. In a bizarre new video, the connection between Oprah Winfrey and Stephen Baldwin to Combs has shot up to draw new controversy. The rapper can be seen hosting them both at a party in the newly recovered footage. Baldwin who is Hailey Bieber's father is under the radar of Justin Bieber fans. Speculations of him being Combs' victim have been doing the rounds lately which have not been addressed yet.

Oprah partied with Kim, Kanye, and Diddy.🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/7nEf4ep88U — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) September 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Winfrey and her connection to several biggies who have been allegedly involved and convicted in sexual assault cases have raised concerns about her. The unearthed video from 1998 shows Combs close to both personalities. The video captioned, "Sooo Hailey Bieber’s dad partied with diddy," according to the Mirror shows the duo and other show hosts speaking highly of the rap artist and his parties. At the beginning of the clip, Danny Devito says, "That’s right, Puff Daddy is having a party, and this is Puff Daddy inviting you to come! Let’s have a ball!" Featuring other high-profile personalities like Donald Trump, Ellen DeGeneres, Mariah Carey, and Will Smith, the video then proceeds to capture the pomp and show of the grand party.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

The venue according to Mirror is supposed to be the Cipriani Wall Street with over 1,500 people on the invite list. Currently, Combs faces criminal charges of encouraging the sex trafficking of minors for the freak-off sessions of his infamous white parties. Diddy's lawyer Erica Wolff has denied the charges hurled at him and shared a statement. It said that the music producer "cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus." Wolff further added, "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

A newly surfaced video shows Sean 'Diddy' Combs revealing to guests at one of his iconic White Parties in the Hamptons, where drugs were snorted off bodies, topless women frolicked in the pool, and kids were told, 'One day, y'all are gonna want to join in.'



Some of the… pic.twitter.com/GvgvCEW4lp — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 23, 2024

In another development, Justin's close aides have shared that he feels like "sailing these waters alone". The source revealed, "Justin feels like there is no one that he can talk to that understands and, to be honest, he doesn't even fully understand. He was a kid." Hailey Bieber on the other hand has come up with a unique message signifying unity of her family after the birth of her son. According to People, she recently stepped out with a necklace having initials of her surname B, and another chain with small letter initials of her son "jbb" also known to be Jack Blues Bieber. Amid all the news around her husband's childhood and Combs' arrest, the couple has remained mum. However, Hailey has shown constant support to her baby daddy and pop star husband.