Sean “Diddy” Combs Accused of Sexually Assaulting More Than 100 People Which Includes 25 Minors

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Over the past few months, rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been charged with several serious offenses, including sexual assault. Eventually, these allegations resulted in his arrest on September 17. The rapper has been charged with violent behavior for a long time. Combs is now allegedly accused of sexually abusing 25 minor children, one of them is only 9 years old, according to the reports. Texas attorney Tony Buzbee recently spoke about this and claimed to represent 120 clients in civil cases including these heinous allegations.

The attorney said, "I want to focus on the ages of these victims. When we talk about the ages of these victims when the conduct occurred, it’s shocking.” As reported by Page Six, he recalled an incident and said, “This individual who was 9 years old at the time was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records, other boys were there to audition as well." The children, all aspiring to careers in television or music, were promised they would be turned into stars.

He continued, “This individual was sexually abused allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio with the promise to both his parents and himself of getting a record deal." Speaking about another such incident, Buzbee said, “Another instance, an individual 15 years old at the time, was flown to New York City to attend a party, where she was drugged and then taken to a private room allegedly in the presence of Mr.Combs. This female individual was raped and then other individuals took turns raping her." He also claimed to have gathered photos, videos, and messages related to the incidents.

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” the attorney said. He stated that the alleged victims went through drug testing procedures following the incidents. The results revealed the presence of Xylazine, a horse tranquilizer in their systems. He claimed that over 55% of the victims reported the abuse to either law enforcement or hospitals, as reported by People Magazine. On the other hand, the victims also reported that they were mistreated at several of Combs' parties, including album release celebrations and New Year's Eve.

Meanwhile, Combs’ attorney, Erica Wolff, responded to the accusations. She wrote, "As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.” The abuse allegations follow Combs' September charges of federal racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution. However, the rapper has maintained his innocence by pleading not guilty to the charges, yet he has been denied bail on two occasions.

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453