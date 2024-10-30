Kris Jenner Confirmed Scott Disick's 'Crush’ on Khloe Kardashian. People Called It 'So Inappropriate'

Fans started criticizing Scott Disick for what happened to be an inappropriate remark he made about Khloe Kardashian. In an older episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner made the massive revelation that Disick, now in his 40s, had a thing for Kardashian, per The Sun. Following Disick's admission that he was having no luck finding someone to love, the three reality stars discussed finding him a new partner. Disick acknowledged feeling lonely 'all the time.'

Kris Jenner Jokes about Scott Disick's "Probable Crush" on Khloé Kardashian 🤭 pic.twitter.com/QPdas8XEAa — E! News (@enews) October 18, 2023

Jenner then asked Disick what he looks for in a potential love connection: "If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?" Then, grinning, Disick turned to face Kardashian and asked, "I don't know, how tall are you?" With that, Kardashian turned aside and remarked slyly, "This guy," while Disick burst out laughing.

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick arrive at the afterparty for 'Saturday Night Live' on October 10, 2021, in New York City. (Image Source: Gotham/Getty Images)

In a confessional, after the scene got cut, Jenner shared, "I think Scott probably does have a crush on Khloe." She then continued, "Listen I have a crush on Khloe. Everyone has a crush on Khloe. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloe." The 'momager' then concluded the segment, "If we could just find somebody close [to Khloe]."

I always thought they gelled well but they can’t be together — You🇬🇧🇬🇩 (@babyjays) October 19, 2023

However, social media users slammed Disick and Jenner for their exchange on Reddit. "Scott's comment is so inappropriate," said the first user, while another commented, startled, "Y’all should have seen my face behind the screen. GENUINELY SHOCKED." Another fan felt that the comment was not real and only an act to impress Jenner and the Kardashian clan in general: "Scott would say anything to stay in that family’s good graces… He’s no dummy…that chump hasn’t worked a day in his life and doesn’t plan on it…"

Someone else took a different line and felt that Disick and Kardashian would work since he does like her. Alternatively, someone else said, "Unpopular opinion: I don't think Scott wants to get with Khloe. I think Scott feels sorry for everything Khloe has been through and he hypes her up to boost her confidence and boost his in return. Scott is Khloe's hype man, ON CAMERA, and nothing else behind doors. I also think both Khloe and Scott are the most witty and have the best chemistry, which is why the show puts them together often." The fan concluded by saying, "I don't think they even see each other when they are not filming."

He is such a loser he wants her — Ed Orr (@EdOrr48245817) October 19, 2023

This criticism came after Disick faced backlash for previous indecent remarks he had made about his sister-in-law. An unpleasant joke was made by Kourtney Kardashian's ex-husband and baby daddy in another episode of The Kardashians in which he said he planned to have sex with Khloe on his birthday and that his back would have improved by then. Scott said, "My 40th birthday maybe, me and you?"

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.