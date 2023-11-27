Scott Disick Joins Kris Jenner for Thanksgiving at Her Mega Palm Springs Mansion as Ex-Kourtney Skips

Thanksgiving this year was like any other in the rich tradition of the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrating the holidays together. In addition to inviting Kourtney's ex-husband Scott Disick to the special family dinner, Kris Jenner hosted a lavish feast for her children and grandchildren at her enormous Palm Springs estate. But this year, the Poosh founder abandoned the yearly custom to spend her first Thanksgiving with her infant baby Rocky, her spouse Travis Barker, and the drummer's children, Alabama, 17, and Landon Barker, 20. The Kardashians were later spotted getting off a private jet after spending time together in Palm Springs.

As per The US Sun, everybody was dressed casually, and Kylie flaunted her abs in a crop top. Kris Jenner sported a baseball cap with the 818 Tequila logo, while Kendall wore shorts that showed off her toned legs. Before everyone parted ways, Kris Jenner was allegedly seen giving Scott Disick a final hug. As per EOnline, the Thanksgiving main courses included yams, macaroni and cheese, and rich desserts like pie topped with whipped cream. Additionally, their dining tables were fully decorated. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared a few images of their stunning dining settings, which included exquisite candles and enormous bouquets. On Kourtney's table, a stunning bouquet served as the focal point, and elegant white candles were also used as decor.

As per Hello Magazine, the vegan-loving reality star shared that this Thanksgiving, she will be offering dishes that she has selected with the assistance of her loved ones. The Kardashian family's favorite recipes, according to a Poosh post showcasing Kourtney's go-to Thanksgiving foods, are candied sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and sweet potato soufflé made by her mother Kris Jenner. Another blog post also detailed that Penelope, Kourtney's only daughter, and her mother, Kris are reportedly going to make traditional favorite sweet potato balls this year. The recipe has reportedly been passed down through the years. Another Thanksgiving recipe post showcased Khloé's favorite coffee cake for dessert.

As per People, the Hulu star shared a personalized vegan menu for her husband's birthday, “vegan thanksgiving for my baby’s birthday @travisbarker,” Kourtney captioned a clip on her Instagram story to Frank Sinatra’s Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. A sneak glimpse at the "Travis's Birthday Thanksgiving Dinner" menu revealed that vegan mac and cheese, pumpkin pie, gluten-free stuffing, and sweet corn casserole were among the dishes being offered. The menu also stated that "an advanced screening of Thanksgiving," a brand-new holiday-themed horror film starring Kourtney's pal Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey, would take place after dinner. Barker referred to the festivities as the "most amazing dinner" in his Instagram Story. After surviving an aircraft disaster in 2008, the musician went vegan.

