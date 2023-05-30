Scott Disick Gifts Himself Custom Rolls Royce for 40th Birthday, Ex Kourtney Kardashian Ignores Him

Scott Disick recently celebrated his 40th birthday in style, treating himself to a lavish custom Rolls Royce. While most of the Kardashian family took to social media to express their well-wishes on his birthday, Scott's ex-partner, Kourtney Kardashian, remained notably silent.

Taking to Instagram, he proudly shared images of his brand new custom all-black Rolls Royce parked in his driveway. With a wide body and stunning forged carbon detailing, the vehicle screams luxury. Scott expressed his gratitude to the customization team, displaying the car's flawless workmanship and perfect fit.

The father of three also had the spotlight on him in a recent YouTube video showcasing the moment he received his brand-new car. As he stepped inside, the interior revealed a striking combination of red and black accents. Scott couldn't contain his excitement as he expressed, "This car looks incredible."

While Scott's birthday garnered attention from his fans and well-wishers, many noticed the absence of any public acknowledgment from his ex-partner and the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian. Fans were quick to speculate the reasons behind Kourtney's silence.

Despite Kourtney's absence from public well-wishes, Scott received a show of love and support from the rest of the Kardashian clan. Kim Kardashian shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story, highlighting Scott's role as a devoted father. Khloé Kardashian also took a trip down memory lane, sharing cherished moments with Scott. Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, was one of the first to publicly acknowledge Scott's birthday, reminding him of her love. Even Scott's children, Penelope and Reign Disick, sported custom shirts with their father's face, showing their love and support.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Kotinsky

In addition to his extravagant birthday gift, Scott recently made headlines with a major career change. He announced the launch of his own champagne company, Leo De Verzay, on social media. Sharing the news of his latest venture, Scott Disick took to his Instagram Story to give fans a sneak peek of his new champagne company. With a caption that read, "On my way to Miami to officially launch my new champagne company @leodeverzay," Scott showcased the exquisite bottle design, decorated with an elegant lion emblem. Scott reportedly aims to bring the "Taste of Luxury" to the market.

Fans of the Kardashian family were thrilled to catch a glimpse of Scott's reappearance in the upcoming season of the hit Hulu series, The Kardashians. In the trailer, Scott is seen enjoying a meal with Khloé Kardashian, looking confident with his dark hair slicked back and thick beard, sporting a simple black T-shirt and a flashy chain necklace, as per The U.S. Sun. Scott straightforwardly asked Khloé where she and her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson, stood in their relationship. In another conversation with Scott, Khloé expressed her mixed emotions about the surrogate process.