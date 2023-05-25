Khloe Kardashian Bares Her Heart, Shares the Struggle of Bonding with a Surrogate-Born Son

Revealing her innermost thoughts on the latest season of "The Kardashians," Khloe Kardashian bravely shared her struggle to forge a profound connection with her son, who was born via surrogacy. Her heartfelt admission shed light on the complex dynamic of surrogacy and the profound impact it had on her bond with her child. The emotional journey she described reflects the unique feelings it evoked in her.

During her conversation with Scott Disick, Khloe Kardashian candidly expressed her mixed emotions about the surrogate process. She admitted that it has been a difficult experience for her, reflecting the depth of her vulnerability.

Khloe said, "The surrogate process, Kim knows, is really hard for me." Kim shared, "She had a really hard time accepting the whole process." Khloe admitted that welcoming a child via surrogacy is a "mindf***". It really is the weirdest thing."

Khloe's older sister, Kim Kardashian, empathetically acknowledged that there is a distinct difference between carrying a child in one's belly and the connection it fosters between mother and baby. "I do think that there is a difference when the baby is in your belly, the baby actually feels your real heart. Think about it. It touches your organs. There's no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that."

Scott posed a direct question to Khloe, asking if she feels "less connected" to her baby boy. Khloe honestly responded with a simple "um-hm," acknowledging the challenging emotions she has been grappling with, as per Mirror. She revealed, "This is not easy."

In a confessional moment, Khloe shared her insight into her emotional journey. She admitted that she was preoccupied during her surrogate's pregnancy with her son due to unforeseen circumstances. Unbeknownst to her, her ex-partner Tristan Thompson had fathered another child with another woman. This shocking revelation understandably left Khloe in a state of shock and distracted from fully processing her son's impending arrival.

It was only when Khloe arrived at the hospital for the birth that the reality of the situation truly sank in. In that moment, she recognized the gravity of becoming a mother again and the complex emotions associated with surrogacy. She explained that she felt a sense of guilt, knowing that the woman who carried her child had just gone through a profound experience, yet they were separated shortly after the birth.

"It has nothing to do with the baby. It's just, you’re like, okay we're having a baby and this is my son and I'm taking him home with me. I definitely was in a state of shock," she said. "It's such a transactional experience, it's not about him. I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it, but it doesn't mean it's bad. It's still great, it's just very different."