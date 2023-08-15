Scheana Shay Defends 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Star Lala Kent Amid Backlash Against Tom Sandoval

Scheana Shay supported her co-stars, especially Lala Kent, after the recent fan backlash over beach photos that revealed the Vanderpump Rules cast hanging out with Tom Sandoval after his open breakup with Ariana Madix. Shay wants Vanderpump Rules viewers to wait until the upcoming season before making assumptions about the cast's relationship with co-star and notorious cheater Tom Sandoval, per PageSix.

A fan account had recently posted a picture of Lala Kent giving the TomTom co-owner a hug on Instagram on August 11 with the remark, "No comment." One angry fan wrote, “Their [sic] losing us and their [sic] gaslighting us, made us crazy with their [sic] commentating of Scandavol, and now we (the fans) look crazy whilst here is Lala just sleeping with the enemy.”

Another agreed, “I feel like fans, who’ve been loyal for years, have been played. We gave them more money, more views, more engagement than [sic] they ever had because of how distraught the situation was. It’s okay to forgive/be in the same space/have to work, but this looks absolutely ridiculous.”

Shay, 38, got in the discussion, defending her co-stars, “All these people saying they aren’t gonna watch the season from photos that have been coming out… like come on!” The Good As Gold singer added, “How about you WATCH the damn show and see HOW all these photos happened! NO one knows what’s actually happening in this group right now other than the US!” The reality TV star then went on to insist, “Nothing is fake in this group and people are definitely paying for their actions.”

Several behind-the-scenes images have surfaced online since the actors resumed filming for Season 11 this summer, highlighting the various dynamics within the friend group. Shay and co-star Tom Schwartz came under fire for being too friendly with Sandoval, 41, on a group outing to Lake Tahoe, California, despite the fact that Sandoval had cheated on fan-favorite Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss the season before.

Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent following their cast mate Tom Sandoval were photographed at the beach while filming season 11



Shay, though, immediately dispelled any rumors that she had pardoned Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman. “Who said all is forgiven? We are all here for Lisa.” According to reports, the Bravo celebrities traveled to the picturesque city together to mark the inauguration of their former SUR boss' newest eatery, Wolf. Kent, 32, “It, like, still blows my mind that people don’t realize we’re still filming a show.”

The Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast host was defended by even Madix, 38, who fans may have anticipated to be upset with for taking a photo with her cheating ex-boyfriend. Madix called Shay “an amazing friend who took a photo with a fan for their birthday,” per PageSix. Shay's actions, however, have not led the proprietor of Something About Her Sandwich Shop to want to get closer to or reconcile with Sandoval.

