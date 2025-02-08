Scarlett Johansson Reflects on Her ‘Short Marriage’ to Ryan Reynolds, Says “I didn’t really understand…”

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds’ whirlwind romance ended after two years of their marriage. The stars had an amicable divorce according to their joint statement that followed the split. Scarlett Johansson opened up about the real reason behind their separation years later while confessing her lack of “understanding.”

Scarlett and Ryan left their fans surprised by announcing their separation in 2010. The two reportedly started dating in the Spring of 2007. Johansson was dating her actor Josh Hartnett before that. Reynolds had split with singer Alanis Morissette, to whom he was engaged.

The ex-couple started seeing each other soon after their respective breakups. Ryan and Scarlett got engaged soon after and a wedding followed in the year after. Scarlett’s representative revealed that the stars were ” both thrilled” at the moment. They got married in September of 2008 on Vancouver Island, Canada.

In 2010, various media outlets started reporting about a possible divorce. By December of the year, the stars announced that they had decided to split. “After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we’ve decided to end our marriage,” they told People.

Scarlett opened up about her marriage with the Deadpool star years later in an interview. “I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage,” she admitted while looking back. A source claimed that the actress was “unhappy” in the marriage which finally led to the divorce. “She was unhappy for a while,” the source revealed.

In a 2011 interview with Cosmopolitan, the Black Widow star spoke about her outlook on marriage. She mentioned how relationships are often “complicated” while adding that marriage is a “living, breathing process.”

She looked back on her first marriage while noting that she “was not fully aware of the peaks and valleys.” In the same interview, she admitted that she was not “ready to do the work.”

Another moment when the star reflected on her marriage with Ryan Reynolds was when she admitted she didn’t know what she wanted. “I didn’t know what I wanted or needed from somebody else,” Johansson revealed.

Scarlett said that marrying Ryan was the “best thing” she had ever done in her 2011 interview with Cosmopolitan. The star appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast in April 2023 when she had nothing but good things to say about her ex. During the conversation, she gave props to Reynolds for being “a good guy.”

Ryan has also addressed the divorce publically which proved that the exes parted ways on amicable terms. “Departing a relationship and still maintaining the idea that this is still the same person I married is a great luxury that I experienced,” he told Details.

The Green Lantern actor also noted that Scarlett and him both remained on the “high road” in “every regard.” Reynolds is now married to actress Blake Lively and shares 4 children.

The couple that got married in 2012, are co-parents to James, nine, Inez, eight, Betty, five, and son Olin, 19 months. Sparks flew between the stars after they met on the sets of the movie Green Lantern. They started dating soon after and decided to get married in an intimate ceremony in September 2012.

Scarlett Johansson is married to Saturday Night Live writer Colin Jost. The couple got married in 2020 after romantically being linked for 3 years. Scarlett and Colin welcomed their first child in 2021. The two reportedly met for the first time in January 2006 when the actress appeared on SNL as a guest.