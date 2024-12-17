Scarlett Johansson Admits Husband Colin Jost Has a 'Naughty Side' That Keeps Things 'Interesting'

Scarlett Johansson was all praises for her husband, Saturday Night Live comic, Colin Jost. Whilst gushing about his 'kind', 'hilarious,' and 'loving' persona, the Marvel star also quipped that his 'naughty side' keeps their marriage 'interesting'. Johansson sat down for a candid chat on Live with Kelly and Mark on November 26, and declared, “He is also got his naughty side, you know. That is why he keeps it interesting,” as reported by Page Six.

Johansson, who turned 40 last month, answered host Mark Consuelos’ question about Jost’s Staten Island Ferry, which was bought alongside Pete Davidson's in 2022. In response, the Black Widow star, joked, “That’s the naughty part I was talking about. It is, yep, still decommissioned.” However, the $280,000 luxury purchase is not only for the family to enjoy as the SNL veteran utilized the space by hosting Tommy Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Show in September.

Here's the latest on Colin Jost and Pete Davidson's SI Ferry, according to Jost's wife Scarlett Johansson https://t.co/InFyVdlyAt pic.twitter.com/mKlDqkg7lr — 1010 WINS on 92.3 FM (@1010WINS) November 27, 2024

The fact itself got Johansson all excited. She recounted her conversations about renovating the bathrooms for the high-profile fashion industry guests who were to attend. She recalled asking Jost, 42, “I was like, ‘What’s happening with the bathrooms? Surely you renovated the bathrooms.’ And he was like, ‘No, I don’t actually know…'” The show was a success nevertheless and the actress was encouraged to host more events on the boat in the future. During the segment, she joked that if anybody was looking for a place to throw a bat mitzvah, “please go to Rent-a-Ferry.com. It will really make our family happy.”

The Lost in Translation star also shared how she celebrated her special day and the kind of wisdom age brings. "You also don't care what anybody thinks, which is so liberating. It is so liberating!" the Avengers star said before reminiscing about the 'magical' surprise birthday bash her husband threw for her. Jost apparently planned a 'humongous' bash, inviting his wife's family and colleagues, and Johansson got sloshed 'having martinis for everyone.' She added, “He is a good guy…He is a very, very, very great guy. I am extremely lucky. He is a kind person...he is hilarious, thoughtful, and loving and he is a great dad and I love him. She concluded, “He is very good at gift-giving...He always buys beautiful jewelry.”

Johansson and Jost dated for three years before they tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony amid the pandemic, in 2020. The star couple welcomed their first child, Cosmo, a year later, as per People magazine. The couple, however, remembers their first meeting differently. It seems like Jost was taken with the actress long before she noticed him. The two met on the sets of SNL when Jost was just a writer.