Savannah Guthrie’s Sister Annie’s Neighbors Questioned in Mom Nancy Guthrie’s Missing Investigation

In a shocking twist, the investigators of Nancy Guthrie missing case seem to have now turned their microscopes toward Savannah Guthrie’s sister, Annie Guthrie and the latter’s husband, Tommaso Cioni.

The couple were reportedly the last ones to see Nancy and had dinner with her on the night she vanished from her Arizona home.

​

Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy, disappeared without a trace on January 31, 2026. Newly released images show a masked individual roaming suspiciously on Nancy’s porch on the day of her disappearance.

​

Investigators found blood on the porch, which was later confirmed as Nancy’s. Police had previously detained one person but released them soon after interrogation.

​

FBI agents are now browsing through Nancy’s neighborhood and the surrounding areas, especially the desert terrain.

Nancy Guthrie was with these 2 people ( and possibly others ) before she went missing. Her daughter Annie Guthrie & her BF Tommaso Cioni. They both bought a $650,000 home last year 10 minutes away from Nancy’s home. pic.twitter.com/5DIWsYSWv0 — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) February 3, 2026



Neighbors of Annie and her husband, who live several miles away from Nancy’s house, are also reportedly being interrogated. One FBI agent was seen collecting mail from a roadside mailbox, and another was combing through the area wearing protective glove.

Ann Adams, a neighbor of Annie, told the Associated Press that the investigators knocked on her door for a routine investigation.

​

“They were just asking some general questions, wondering if there was anything, any information, we could shed on the Nancy Guthrie issue. Wanted to look around the property and after that, cameras and such,” she revealed.

​

She further shared that the investigators specifically asked for footage from the night of Nancy’s disappearance and the day after.

“They did ask specifically for the 31st of January and the morning of the first of February, and then they wanted to know if we saw anything suspicious on cameras since then,” Ann stated.

​

Despite the sheriff’s department’s admission that they have yet to find a prime suspect in the case, several news sources, like News Nation’s Ashleigh Banfield, continue to spread false claims that Annie Guthrie and her husband have been arrested.

The Guthrie family is reportedly evaluating legal options against Banfield for attempting to tarnish their image.

Media pitched a tent in front of Annie Guthrie & Tommaso’s home. It’s raining. pic.twitter.com/oEmdaiypsC — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) February 13, 2026

​

The Guthrie siblings are, by their own admission, very close to their mother. Since Nancy’s disappearance, Annie and Camron have accompanied Savannah to communicate with the abductor(s) via Savannah’s social media.

​

Savannah once mentioned that the sisters shared such a strong bond with their mother that they chose to attend college close to home so one of them could be with Nancy at all times. Annie even called Nancy “our bright North Star.”

​

Authorities are certain that Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will. The case remains a high-priority case, as Nancy is listed as a vulnerable adult.

Concerns are also rising about her health deteriorating without her emergency medications. The sheriff’s department is tight-lipped about the progress in the case.