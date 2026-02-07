Savannah Guthrie’s Family Receives “New” Ransom Note Amid Mom Nancy’s Ongoing Missing Investigation

World News Tonight host David Muir recently shared a new ransom note sent to a local Tucson TV station, KOLD, which may be connected to Savannah Guthrie’s mom Nancy Guthrie‘s abduction.

For the unversed, Nancy went missing from her Arizona home on January 31, 2026, and authorities believe she was abducted.

“We begin tonight with the breaking news in the desperate search of Nancy Guthrie,” Muir said during the ABC broadcast on Friday.

He continued, “We have just learned tonight of a new note that has come into a local TV station in Tucson,” adding that Nancy’s daughter, Savannah Guthrie and her family are “now aware of the new communication.”

We can now report a few more details about the new Nancy Guthrie note sent to our sister station: -it does not provide proof of life -it does not provide a way for Guthrie’s family to communicate with the abductor(s) -it does not make anymore ransom demands pic.twitter.com/8Nqzxw35Zn — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) February 7, 2026

The anchor also confirmed that authorities “are actively inspecting the information provided” in the new ransom note sent by the 84-year-old’s potential kidnapper. “Hostage negotiators are standing by,” the news host added.

More information regarding the note was also sent by KOLD 13 News anchor, Mary Coleman, who, in a statement to CNN on Friday, said that the new note seemed to be shorter in length and does not mention a deadline like the previous one sent to TMZ.

She later took to her X account, stating that they sent the IP address where the note came from to law enforcement, but “It is NOT the same IP address as the initial note,” adding that “it appears the sender used the same type of secure server to hide their IP address.”

“The new note contains something the senders seem to think will prove to investigators they’re the same people who sent the first note,” Coleman added.

Some additional details we can release: 13 News received the new note this morning.

We sent the IP address where the note came from to law enforcement. It is NOT the same IP address as the initial note, but it appears the sender used the same type of secure server to hide their… — Mary Coleman (@Mary_reports) February 6, 2026

At the time, Mary also revealed that the alleged ransom note was being investigated by the FBI. Savannah Guthrie and family is yet to issue a direct statement about the new note.

“The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department are aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie. Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity,” said the Pima County Sheriff’s Department regarding the new note.

“While this is one new piece of information, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are still asking anyone with tips to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI,” they continued.

“The FBI continues to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance,” the statement concluded.

Previously, a ransom note was received by TMZ on Tuesday, in which the potential abductors demanded millions of dollars in bitcoin in exchange for Savannah Guthrie’s mom’s return. An initial ransom deadline had already expired, and the second deadline was set for Monday, as mentioned in the note.

As of now, authorities have not revealed any suspects in the case. However, U.S. President Donald Trump assured people that authorities are doing “very well” and have found “some clues that I think are very strong, and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon.”

“I’m not talking about a search. I’m talking about a solution. We have some things I think that will maybe come out reasonably soon from DOJ or FBI or whoever that could be,” Trump said on Friday aboard Air Force One.

When asked whether potential suspects have been found in the case, the President said, “Yeah. Could be definitive,” adding that “A lot has taken place in the last couple of hours.”