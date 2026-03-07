Savannah Guthrie’s Ex-husband Continues to Live a Quiet Life

Savannah Guthrie has been in the prayers of Americans ever since her mom, Nancy Guthrie, went missing. People have been discussing the setbacks she has faced lately, in terms of her life and career. One of the intense periods of her life was her brief marriage to Mark Orchard.

The couple fell in love very quickly and soon got married. Savannah met Orchard back in 2005, and the pair tied the knot the very same year. However, the marriage only lasted about four years. By 2009, they were already divorced. The NBC host has mostly kept quiet about the divorce.

We all know where Savannah is, but what about Orchard? According to his LinkedIn profile, he is still a journalist. Orchard is now a senior broadcast producer for Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson.

Savannah Guthrie recalled feeling “like a failure” during her 2009 divorce from ex-husband Mark Orchard, which she remembers as the “most difficult time” of her life. https://t.co/v3Sr3Bqbdj pic.twitter.com/yB8rVBxXQu — E! News (@enews) January 25, 2026

Although this is from 2016, if nothing has changed, he has remained in this position for about 10 years now. However, as it seems, the man keeps his life quite private, both his personal and professional lives.

According to his X (formerly Twitter) post from 2021, he is also a bit of a travel enthusiast as he shared a time-laps video of his vacations that year. Orchard’s social media does not provide much about his life, as his Instagram is also restricted. The last politics related post on his X is from 2020, when he shared an interview of Donald Trump handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Years after the divorce, Savannah Guthrie decided to open up about it in 2025. She told US Weekly, “When I was 36, I got divorced. I wasn’t married long.”

The NBC host explained, “That was a huge disappointment. I was pretty sure that I had lost my opportunity [to have kids] and more or less ruined my life. All I ever really wanted was to fall in love, be a mom and have a family. I don’t know if it’s acceptable to admit these days, but that’s kind of how I was. I wanted to do something important and meaningful, but I really wanted a family.”

Savannah Guthrie makes rare comments about ‘horrible’ divorce: ‘It broke my heart’ https://t.co/iar6d0Pt2I pic.twitter.com/RTQQf1b1LV — New York Post (@nypost) July 1, 2025

She suggested that the marriage was anything but perfect. Guthrie described the split as “horrible and sad.” She admitted, “It took me years to recover.” However, she still decided not to blame Orchard for how things turned out.

Following the rough divorce, Savannah began dating Michael Feldman in 2009. The pair then tied the knot in 2014, and now they share two children.