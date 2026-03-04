Nancy Guthrie Update: “Really Big Mistakes” Were Made

Investigators searching for missing Arizona woman Nancy Guthrie may already have important clues about the suspect. A former FBI profiler believes the person responsible seems to have made a “big mistake.”

The 84-year-old disappeared from her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson on Jan. 31. Authorities think someone entered the property during the night and kidnapped her. The case quickly gained national attention because Guthrie is the mother of NBC Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

As investigators continue to examine evidence, retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente stated that the suspect’s actions around the home may have provided investigators with valuable leads.

“That’s a really big mistake,” Clemente said about the suspect appearing on camera near the property, according to Men’s Journal.

Security footage released by investigators shows a masked person outside Guthrie’s home around the time she vanished. In the video, the individual approaches the house and appears to tamper with a camera before moving closer to the property.

Even if a suspect hides their face, Clemente said, investigators can still gather useful information from video evidence. Body shape, height, posture, and even the way someone walks can help identify a suspect.

Clemente also noted another possible error visible in the footage as a tattoo can be seen on the suspect’s arm. If investigators can confirm that detail, it could serve as an important identifying mark.

The former FBI profiler noted other details that led him to believe the suspect is far from a seasoned pro, stating: “So he’s breathing out DNA for 41 minutes in that house,” Clemente said, continuing: “He also, his eyes and his eyebrows and his eyelashes and some of his mustache hair was all exposed. That, that could have fallen out and been left at the crime scene. So, he made a lot of mistakes that, that really lower his criminal and forensic sophistication.”

Authorities have stated the investigation has prompted thousands of tips since the footage was released. Detectives are reviewing those leads while keeping some details confidential to protect the case.

The disappearance led to a large search effort involving local deputies, federal agents, and volunteers. Teams have searched nearby areas and analyzed surveillance footage from homes and businesses in the surrounding neighborhood.

Investigators are also trying to piece together the suspect’s movements before and after the incident. Detectives have examined traffic cameras and other surveillance systems to track where the individual may have gone.

Law enforcement officials have detained several people for questioning since the investigation started, but those individuals were later released without charges. Authorities said these people are not considered suspects.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have repeatedly sought the public’s help in finding their mother. The family has offered a reward for information that leads to answers in the case.

Investigators continue to urge residents in the Tucson area to check their security footage from the night Guthrie vanished. Officials believe someone may have captured video showing a vehicle or person related to the case.

In this case, the video footage may end up being one of those crucial pieces. Even with a mask on, the suspect’s appearance and movements may eventually help someone recognize who they are.