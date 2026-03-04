Savannah Guthrie Admits What Family Feared in Mom’s Disappearance

As Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance enters its fifth week, many people, including her family and law enforcement officials, have been skeptical about her current status. It looks like her daughter and Today host Savannah Guthrie have come to terms with the fact that Nancy may not be alive anymore.

​

In a video posted on her Instagram, she stated, “We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. Hope against hope, as my sister says. We are blowing on the embers of hope.” Savannah went on to say that if Nancy Guthrie had already passed, she would have no other choice but to accept it. However, she just hopes for closure.

​

“We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad, and with her beloved brother Pierce, and with our daddy. And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

Savannah Guthrie, her sister Annie, and her brother-in-law Tommaso visit the memorial outside Nancy’s house just now. pic.twitter.com/GPg0QZB21i — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 2, 2026

Savannah, her sister Annie, and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni were seen visiting Nancy Guthrie’s memorial site outside her residence. Although investigators cleared all family members of suspicion, conspiracy theorists questioned Cioni’s involvement, especially since he was the one who dropped her off on the night she vanished.

​

Nancy Guthrie’s daughter, Annie, and son-in-law, Cioni, were harassed by online trolls who were convinced they had something to do with her abduction. Savannah, however, never once doubted the couple and urged onlookers to do the same. Annie broke down as the trio approached Nancy Guthrie’s memorial site. All three of them carried flowers that they gently placed on the makeshift memorial. Cioni was seen consoling his wife as she wailed.

Among the three, Savannah appeared to be trying to keep it together.

​

Since Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, her family members have become each other’s rocks, extending strong support to one another. The footage from the memorial site is another instance of Savannah standing behind her sister and brother-in-law.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Social media users were sympathizing with Annie and her husband, who had to endure public scrutiny. One user commented, “I can’t begin to imagine the insurmountable grief of not knowing where your mother is and having the eyes of the world upon you – speculating, wondering, and accusing.”

​

Another said, “So sorry. People keep accusing the sister and son-in-law. They are hurting. Prayers.” Another user lauded the Guthries for staying strong, “Can you imagine on top of dealing with this insurmountable grief with no closure, being accused of being involved in her disappearance? My heart breaks for this family, and I hope they find the peace they deserve.”