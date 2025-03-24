Savage! Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Fires Back at His Latest Transphobic Remarks—Says, “I Look Pretty Good for a…”

Elon Musk’s estranged trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has a great response to his transphobic remarks about her. She was born a boy to the Tesla owner and his ex-wife, Justine Wilson. In 2020, when Vivian came out as a transgender at the age of 16, her relationship with her father began deteriorating. Two years later, she formally changed her name and gender on her birth certificate. Soon, Wilson became estranged from the Tesla boss, citing that he was an absent parent. She also added that his anti-trans views have significantly affected her life. Around this time, she also took her mother’s surname instead of Musk’s, stating that she didn’t want to be associated with him anymore.

However, over the years, their feud continued as Elon Musk often made news with his views against the “woke brigade.” In the current political situation, where Donald Trump is trying hard with his “two-gender” agenda, people like Vivian have been facing an existential crisis. On top of that, when her own father joined the anti-trans efforts, she couldn’t keep silent any longer.

Elon Musk’s latest transphobic remarks about his own daughter arrived as a reply to an X user’s comment. On March 22, one person wrote, “Don’t people realize that we hate Hitler not for doing a quirky salute, but for killing millions of people? Has Elon killed even a single person? No. And just because his son says something, that doesn’t necessarily make it true.”

To this, the SpaceX founder replied, “Exactly. My son, Xavier, died. He was killed by the woke mind virus. Now, the woke mind virus will die.” It was clear he was taking a shot at Vivian, who was previously known as Xavier Alexander Musk, before changing her name.

However, the 20-year-old refused to bow down. Taking to TikTok, she clapped back at Musk. Showing a screenshot of her father’s remarks, she noted, “I look pretty good for a dead b—h.”

Their latest clash is just one example of their long-going feud. The two haven’t seen eye to eye in a long while. On many occasions, Vivian Jenna Wilson exposed her father, criticized his politics, and transphobic remarks. As revealed by her, due to her estranged relationship with Elon, she has also distanced herself from her many siblings. “I don’t keep up with that side of the family because…I don’t. My mom doesn’t really, either. She’s divorced, werk. So yeah. I don’t really give a f–k what they do,” she said previously.

Despite Musk declaring her “dead,” she wants to continue her battle for herself and other trans people out there. “We’ve seen such vicious attacks on trans minors, and it’s really important that we protect our trans youth and do all that we can, especially in this increasingly hostile political landscape,” the 20-year-old social media star said while chatting with Teen Vogue last week.