SNL Releases Brutal Anti-ICE Sketch After Netizens Slammed Removal As ‘Cowardly Move’

Netizens were initially disappointed that SNL didn’t share a now-viral sketch about Donald Trump’s ICE deployments in Minnesota on the show.

SNL fans enjoyed the clip when it aired and wanted to see it on the episode. The now-viral clip slammed the ICE agents as the “scary” situation continued in an amusing way. The cut-for-time “Weekend Update” segment of the show was led by Tommy Brennan, a Minnesota native who joined Saturday Night Live in its 51st season as a featured cast member.

On the show, Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che introduced Brennan to discuss the mounting unrest in Minneapolis, following Renee Nicole Good being shot dead by an ICE agent. The brutal incident drew mass protests, attracting even more ICE agents across the state.

“Look, I know that no one is dying for a hot take on this from a guy who looks like he was home-schooled on a yacht,” Brennan joked, “But it would be insane to ignore what’s happening in my hometown right now.”

Brennan went on to address the audience, saying, “I know there’s nothing I can say that will ease the grief and anger and fear that a lot of people are feeling right now. But I wanted to show you one thing from the ICE protests in Minnesota that gave me just a glimmer of hope.”

Hilariously, SNL repeatedly aired the now-viral video of a federal employee slipping and falling on the ice while patrolling the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

“And then he gets up and just jogs back to his car,” Brennan said. “Just completely gives up on his mission. It honestly kind of looks like that was his mission. Like, his superior officer was like, ‘Hey, go do a Scooby-Doo fall on that ice, and then hobble your way back to the car.’”

“Also, just to be clear, I’m not reveling in another person’s pain,” he said, closing the sketch. “If I wanted to do that, I would join ICE.”

“Leave Minnesota alone!” Brennan said to conclude the sketch.

However, SNL decided to release the fun sketch on social media, rather than airing it during the episode. On the Instagram post, SNL wrote “@somekidtommy stops by the Update desk to talk about ICE’s presence in Minnesota.”

However, this quickly attracted criticism from fans, commenting on the omission. On Instagram, one fan enjoyed the post, writing, “Bravo Tommy. Standing up and still funny AF.” Another was disappointed, writing, “This should not have been cut,” while another fan commented, “i love this guy !!! cannot believe that this was cut :(.“

Other fans noticed the action surrounding the character, with one writing, “My favorite part is the person jumping up and down, raising the roof w their hands in joy as the dude slips on the ice.”

However, one Instagram user was not impressed, writing, “Feels like a cowardly move to cut this one tbh,” while another wrote, “For cutting this, we deserve two segments on Minneapolis next week.”

In the meantime, fans can visit the Instagram page to repeatedly play the viral clip to add a light tone to a serious time in Minnesota.